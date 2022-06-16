Why did Tom Hanks say he couldn’t play a gay role today?

Tom Hanks commented that as a straight man he could not currently film the movie philadelphiain which he plays a homosexual man who is dying of AIDS.

In an interview with the magazine New York Times to promote the new Elvis Presley biopic, Hanks rated both philadelphia – for which he won an Oscar in 1993 – as Forrest Gump –for which he won the award again a year later– as “timely movies, at the time, that you might not be able to do today“.

“Let’s address the issue of ‘Could a straight man do what I did in philadelphia currently?’” Hanks said. “No, and rightly so. The purpose of philadelphia was not to be afraid. One of the reasons people They weren’t afraid of that movie, it’s because I played a homosexual man.. Now we’ve gotten past that, and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a gay man.“.

Hanks continued, “It’s not a crime, it’s not nonsense, for someone to say that we’re going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity. Sound like you’re preaching? It is not my intention”.

However, Hanks’ comments were met with skepticism online, as many said that Bradley Cooper is currently filming a Leonard Bernstein biopicwhich has already garnered Oscar attention, with Ewan McGregor recently winning an Emmy for playing Halston.

For their part, Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer enjoyed great recognition for their roles in call me by your nameas did Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan for the period romance ammonite.

However, actor Eddie Redmayne expressed his regret for accepting the role of a trans woman in the film. the danish girlby Tom Hooper, in 2015, describing his participation as “a mistake” and the role as one that he “would not accept at present”.

In 2021, Russell T Davies claimed that only gay actors should play gay roles, a creed he upheld when casting the hit drama It’s a Sin. This September opens brosan LGBTQ+ romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner in which all cast members—including those who play straight roles—identify as queer.