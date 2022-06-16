What are the millionaire fortunes of Rihanna and Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift, Rihanna or Beyoncé are music figures that are at the top of the commercial lists and also of earnings. the specialized magazine Forbes unveiled the richest women in the United States.

Diana Hendricks, for the fifth consecutive year, is the woman with the most money in the American country followed by Judy Faulkner. Both are businesswomen, exceeding 12 and 6 billion dollars, respectively.

Within the artistic world, Rihanna appears in position 21 with $1.4 billion, thanks to her songs and also to her line of cosmetics Fenty Beauty. They also appear in the ranking madonna, in position 47, with 575 million. In the next post is Taylor Swift, thanks to everything he has generated with his music and with the reissues of his songs.

Other consecrated figures that appear in the list of Forbes magazine are celine dion Y Beyonce, in positions 60 and 61, with 470 and 450 million dollars respectively. Other women included in the list are Sandra Bullock, Dolly Parton and Barbara Streisand: there is also a place for influencers like the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kris.

As a result, Rihanna and Taylor Swift are two of the 11 women under 40 richest in the United States.

Rihanna, Jay-Z and Kanye West made Forbes’ richest list

In a magazine publication published in April the richest people in the world appeared. The first place went to Elon Musk while Jeff Bezos was ranked second in this powerful ranking. In this edition, 2,668 billionaires made the final list, compared to 2,755 last year.

Rihanna, in November of last year, when she was recognized in Barbados (Photo: Randy Brooks / AFP).

Rihanna, at the top of the music

According to this annual list, Rihanna is the richest female artist in the world with a value of 1.7 billion dollars. Much of her fortune is due to her business dealings with FENTY BEAUTY and her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

The singer appears in position 1,729, followed by Jay-Z in position 2,076, with a value of 1,400 million dollars. Kanye West is at location 1,513. As published by Forbes magazine last year, Kim Kardashian’s ex is worth less than a third of the amount he claimed.

She posed in lingerie and a garter belt and lit up social media. (Video: Youtube).

Rihanna had her first child with A$AP Rocky

In mid-May, the international media reported that the singer and her partner became parents. According to the portal TMZ the artists became dads of a boy.

Although the news went viral on May 19, according to the entertainment medium, the baby would have been born on May 13, in Los Angeles: “That’s right, it’s the couple’s first child together, Sources with direct knowledge tell us that he was born on May 13 in Los Angeles, but we still don’t know his name.”

Puffer jacket + bodychain for Rihanna. (Photo: Vogue Magazine/ANNIE LEIBOVITZ)

The couple waited until the belly was already unconcealable to announce the pregnancy in an unconventional way: celebrity photographer Miles Diggs took it upon himself to capture the couple “casually” walking through the streets of New York. Rihanna wore a high-impact look in which she left her baby bump bare.