We already have a date for the Gran Turismo movie directed by Neil Blomkamp

One of the projects that was confirmed during the Sony shareholders meeting on May 26 transcended some projects of its subsidiary PlayStation Studios, among which were the Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War television series. Gran Turismo also looked set to become a TV product, but it was eventually confirmed that a movie about the driving game would be made instead, with Neil Blomkamp sitting in the director’s chair.

Now we have known thanks to Deadline that we even have a date for the theatrical release of the production. It will be August 11, 2023, a really close date if we take into account that we just learned about the project just a few weeks ago. The plot of the film will be based on the true story of a teenager who plays Gran Turismo and who, through his victories, manages to earn a position as a driver in Nissan’s professional real-car driving team.

This project aims to continue the success of the Uncharted movie by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, with more than 400 million box office receipts. In addition, it must be remembered that the series of The Last of Us will also be released throughout that year also on HBO Max.