viral video | Young man shows his strange thumb and they compare him to ‘ET, the extraterrestrial’ | TIkTok | United States | nnda nnrt | CHEK

TikTok has become the ideal place for many users to show their most irreverent side, as was the case with a young man from the USA who has become trend this social network for showing a curiosity: that his thumb has such a shape that many have compared it to the character of the remembered movie ‘ET the alien’.

a very special finger

Our protagonist is called Jacob Pinelives in Westport, Massachusettsand much of its content on the Chinese platform is based on thumb-playing, which is much longer than you might expect, to the point that you can expand and retract it at your convenience.

@jwpina Reply to @kendricklamarintern Pretty simple 👍🏼 #longthumb #foryou ♬ Footloose – Kenny Loggins

Jacob confessed on more than one occasion that he has had this ability since he was very young, exactly, since the 5 years. Given this, she decided to show her finger in what we could qualify as “normal state” and then expands it by up to 10 centimeters more. Many of these videos have been total hits on TikTokto the point that the penultimate footage adds up to more than 40.4 million views.

They compare it to ET

Immediately, Jacob’s videos have had thousands of comments from users of this social network, who no longer have any doubts about the particular shape of Jacob’s thumb. tiktokerfor what they have given him nicknames and crazy descriptions, the most hilarious was comparing him to the fingers of the alien from ET the alien.

The influencer he takes all this with good vibes, he is flattered by the jokes, even those that compare him with the character in the film steven spielberg: “I’m part of the ET bloodline, just look at the resemblance, it’s all genetics, it can shrink and grow back on command”he said in the comments of one of his videos.