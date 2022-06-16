Tiktok: Meet the 7 videos with the most likes, from Billie Eilish to Bella Poarch | entertainment pop culture
The videos with the most likes on TikTok encompass different themes; from a celebrity trying popular filters, through the video clip of a cute pet to the ‘lyp sync’ of a famous tiktoker.
Of course, take into account that the number of likes was verified on June 16, 2022, so the figure could vary in the future.
7. Billie Eilish’s ‘Timewrap Filter’: 40.1 million likes
In 2020, the singer joined TikTok with the user @coochiedestroyer5 and, before getting her account verified, she had fun trying out different filters.
One of them was the ‘Timewrap filter’, which distorts the images captured by the camera by freezing everything recorded by the scanner.
Billie Eilish’s deformed appearance not only amused her, but also the more than 40 million people who ‘liked’ the video.
6. Adrian Chateau Wiles barking at his dog: 40.3 million likes
The ‘challenge’ or viral challenges are challenges that arise in social networks through the Internet users themselves, who invite each other to carry out a specific action to record it and later spread it.
The sixth video with the most ‘likes’ on TikTok, arose from a challenge that consisted of the owners of a canine barking at him and recording his reaction.
Adrian Chateau did it with his pitbull dog and she captivated more than 40 thousand people with her tenderness.
5. ToTouchAn Emu dancing to the rhythm of ‘Stay’: 44.5 million likes
David Allen became a popular tiktoker for his drone videos after his hip-swinging dance went viral.
The song ‘Stay’ by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI was in charge of musicalizing the fun moment and since then David has replicated the formula in new scenarios.
4. Nick Luciano and his ‘lyp sync’ from ‘Sugar Crash’: 48.6 million likes
A ‘lyp sync’, known as ‘playback’, refers to the synchronization of the movement of the lips with an audio in order to simulate that the person is speaking or singing.
Well, under this concept, the tiktoker Nick Luciano decided to do a viral experiment when he noticed that another ‘influencer’, Kayla Void, had gained many likes just by appearing to sing the song ‘Sugar crash’ by ElyOtto.
Interestingly, his experiment worked and the high resolution video gained more reactions than the original.
3. Franek Bielak’s hyper-realistic lips: 50.2 million likes
Art also has a place on TikTok and Frank Bielak’s hyper-realistic drawing of five lips proved it by getting more than 50 million likes.
He is an artist originally from Poland who is only 16 years old; as data it took him 23 hours to finish the most viral drawing of him.
2. Jamie Big Sorrel Horse dancing to the tune of ‘Say it right’: 51.4 million likes
In a list of videos with the most likes of TikTok, a person could not miss dancing, so the second place is occupied by the user @jamie32bsh, who gained fame for dancing to a Nelly Furtado song from the year 2000.
According to the portal ‘In the know’ (2022) it is about a native American tiktoker who with his charisma and spontaneity conquered the platform to such an extent that many replicated the original video with their own style.
1. Bella Poarch and her ‘M to the B’ ‘lyp sync’: 57.5 million likes
Finally, the number one position is held by the tiktoker Bella Poarch with a ‘lyp sync’ of ‘M to the B’, a song by Millie B released in 2020.
Once the most well-known woman on TikTok, in 2021, she signed a contract with Warner Music and has released two songs so far: ‘Build a bitch’ (2021) and ‘Inferno’ (2021).