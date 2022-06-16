This would be Kratos if it were Vin Diesel who played him in the God of War series

Amazon Prime Video could be the platform for streaming that it was finally done with the God of War seriesand although this still does not have a definitive home, fans do not stop wondering who can star in it and be Kratos in real life. In recent weeks I have spoken to you about Dwayne Johnson Y dave baptistbut today it’s time to talk about the guy Vin Diesel.

Yes, Vin Diesel he is the absolute protagonist of the saga fast and furiousbut by constitution and physique, not without first characterizing it in a coherent way, it can fit perfectly in the role of Kratos in the series of God of War. For this reason I have searched for what some fans have imagined, and here is the result. Will it scare us? Or will we miraculously like it?

The montage of Vin Diesel as Kratos that sweeps social networks

He is a rough, strong and bald man, but with a bushy beard that does not have in real life. ✅ After a characterization process, some users have imagined what it would be like Vin Diesel in the role of Kratos, and I have to say that it has surprised me for the better after so much Dwayne Johnson What dave baptist I was not convinced. ✅

The problem of God of War, or at least that’s my humble opinion, is that it is a video game that requires a sufficiently well-known leading actor (or at least with a lot of personality) in its adaptation to flesh and blood for people to be able to connect with him. His actions may be deplorable on occasion, but he always does it for a reason.

I don’t trust that series God of War It’s going to turn out well, to tell the truth, and I think in the end it will be one of those projects canceled before they can see the light, but in the meantime… Why shouldn’t we dream about her?