This is what Scott Eastwood would look like if he replaced Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the UCM

Now that Disney has managed to acquire all of Fox’s intellectual properties, including the X-Men, It’s only a matter of time before Wolverine and his fellow mutants join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even so, it is impossible for us to see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine interacting with the Avengers, since the actor retired from the role with Logan, a film that was released in 2017.

This would be the appearance of Scott Eastwood as the new Logan

With the future of the X-Men yet to be defined, many fans have been speculating on who could be Jackman’s successor as Wolverine. Former X-Men director Matthew Vaughn has even been mentioned, but one of the names that most often comes up when this topic is discussed is Scott Eastwood, the son of legendary actor Clint Eastwood.

Though It’s too early to tell if Scott Eastwood has a chance of becoming an X-Men, digital artist Mizuri has revealed what he might look like in the role. Taking into account the following fanart, it is obvious that the actor has the necessary physique to replace Jackman and that he could be a good Wolverine.

With the arrival of the multiverse, many of us believed that the X-Men would end up making an appearance. Even Scarlet Witch and Vision taunted viewers by showing off a fake Quicksilver. There is still the possibility that Doctor Strange 2 serves as a gateway for mutants. If not, several theories bet that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be chosen to introduce the X-Men to the MCU.