This Friday, at TRECE, “Rebel without a Cause” directed by Nicholas Ray in ‘CLASSICS’ – The best of TRECE

At 12:05 p.m., after the broadcast of the ‘Holy Mass’ and the ‘Eucharistic Adoration’, Álvaro de Juana arrives at TRECE, the news program ‘Iglesia al día’, which offers all the details and events from Monday to Friday of socio-religious current affairs.

Then, starting at 12:30 pm, ‘La Lupa’, a space presented by Raquel Caldas, along with Lucía Crespo and Patricia Betancourt, to put the spotlight live wherever the news breaks. And, right after that, the daily news program ‘TRECE Noticias’, like every noon, presented by Nazaret García Jara.

From 3pm, the channel’s viewers can once again enjoy the adventures of ‘Don Matteo’, the detective priest from TRECE. Follow the investigations of the priest, who is brought to life by the consecrated interpreter Terence Hill. In addition to carrying out his religious duties, Matteo Minelli-Bondini indulges in his true passion: helping police officer Nino Cechini solve the mysterious crimes that occur in the city of Gubbio. Enjoy a double chapter of the series that became a phenomenon in Italy and in the rest of Europe.

At 8:30 p.m., it connects, like every day, with the latest informative hour in ‘TRECE Noticias’ and, later, the best current analysis in ‘TRECE al día’ with José Luis Pérez and Inma Mansilla. After the news, ‘Mi gran Familia’ arrives again this weekend with Pedro del Castillo where we will discover a new family story.

At 10:00 p.m. he returns ‘classics’, a program presented by José Luis Garci in which to enjoy the best works of classic cinema and share the love for the seventh art. This week, the master of the genre, together with a group of collaborators, will present the feature film “Rebel Without a Cause” a production directed by NicholasRay, and starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, Sal Mineo, Jim Backus. Three young people, Jim Stark, Judy and Plato, meet at a police station. Each one is there for a different reason: Jim is drunk, Judy has run away from her house, and Plato had just shot some puppies to death. Inspector Ray discovers that the three of them have a contentious relationship with their families. Jim and Judy are picked up by their parents, but Plato, the son of a divorced couple, has to settle for a visit from the black maid who lives with him.

The best cinema is in TRECE

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker