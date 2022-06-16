This Friday, at TRECE, “Rebel without a Cause” directed by Nicholas Ray in ‘CLASSICS’ – The best of TRECE

At 12:05 p.m., after the broadcast of the ‘Holy Mass’ and the ‘Eucharistic Adoration’, Álvaro de Juana arrives at TRECE, the news program ‘Iglesia al día’, which offers all the details and events from Monday to Friday of socio-religious current affairs.

Then, starting at 12:30 pm, ‘La Lupa’, a space presented by Raquel Caldas, along with Lucía Crespo and Patricia Betancourt, to put the spotlight live wherever the news breaks. And, right after that, the daily news program ‘TRECE Noticias’, like every noon, presented by Nazaret García Jara.

From 3pm, the channel’s viewers can once again enjoy the adventures of ‘Don Matteo’, the detective priest from TRECE. Follow the investigations of the priest, who is brought to life by the consecrated interpreter Terence Hill. In addition to carrying out his religious duties, Matteo Minelli-Bondini indulges in his true passion: helping police officer Nino Cechini solve the mysterious crimes that occur in the city of Gubbio. Enjoy a double chapter of the series that became a phenomenon in Italy and in the rest of Europe.

At 8:30 p.m., it connects, like every day, with the latest informative hour in ‘TRECE Noticias’ and, later, the best current analysis in ‘TRECE al día’ with José Luis Pérez and Inma Mansilla. After the news, ‘Mi gran Familia’ arrives again this weekend with Pedro del Castillo where we will discover a new family story.

At 10:00 p.m. he returns ‘classics’, a program presented by José Luis Garci in which to enjoy the best works of classic cinema and share the love for the seventh art. This week, the master of the genre, together with a group of collaborators, will present the feature film “Rebel Without a Cause” a production directed by NicholasRay, and starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, Sal Mineo, Jim Backus. Three young people, Jim Stark, Judy and Plato, meet at a police station. Each one is there for a different reason: Jim is drunk, Judy has run away from her house, and Plato had just shot some puppies to death. Inspector Ray discovers that the three of them have a contentious relationship with their families. Jim and Judy are picked up by their parents, but Plato, the son of a divorced couple, has to settle for a visit from the black maid who lives with him.

Starting at 4:00 p.m., the movie afternoon begins with the film “Life test”, directed by Taylor Hackford and performed by Russell Crowe, Meg Ryan, David Morse, David Caruso and Pamela Reed. This action film tells how an American engineer named Peter Bowman is captured by anti-government forces while building a dam in the Andes. They discover his identity and demand a large amount of ransom money from him.

And like every day, it arrives at our western cinema “The Charge of the Sioux Indians”, directed by Lloyd Bacon and starring Jeff Chandler, Peter Whitney, Stacy Harris and Faith Domergue. It tells the story of how an ex-Union officer earns the respect of Chief Red Cloud by avoiding a war with the Indians when a group of southern agitators are dedicated to disturbing the peace.

Like every Friday, our weekend night cinema arrives, from 01.00 we can enjoy a classic as it is, “The bridges of Madison” from the hand of Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streepwhich tells the story of a housewife living on a farm with her family, is altered by the arrival of Robert Kincaid, a veteran photographer for National Geographic magazine, who visits Madison County to photograph its old bridges.

After this session, we can enjoy “The indomitable” a western directed by Joseph Kane in which he tells how the Pinkerton agency wants to put an end to a gang of outlaws called ‘The Indomitable’ who are causing problems in the farms and ranches in the area. In addition, the owner of the tavern The Maverick Queen seems to be linked to the gang’s escapades.