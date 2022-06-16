The Xunta encourages to improve labor welfare in companies

The Institute of Occupational Health and Safety of Galicia (Issga) today held a new technical training session, this time focused on the management of mental health in the company, aimed mainly at technicians and managers of occupational risk prevention, team managers and other professionals linked to occupational health, in which the general director of Labor Relations, Elena Mancha, pointed out that effective management of psychosocial risks in companies contributes to creating healthy work environments and improving occupational well-being, for which It is key to managing the mental health of working people.

Mancha highlighted the importance of taking care of the mental health of workers to protect their health and achieve a committed, motivated and resilient staff that happens, secondly, “by taking into account their ability to adapt, helping them to overcome difficulties that can have negative consequences. negative on their mental and emotional well-being.

The webinar, in which more than 150 people participated, also addressed the need to implement tools that contribute to caring for the mental health of working people so that they learn to manage aspects such as anxiety or stress, especially in crisis situations and, in this way, he pointed out that a healthy company program must integrate all areas of health: physical, mental and social. “In order to achieve good health management at work, two forms of action must be dynamically, simultaneously and complementary combined: the reduction of risk factors and the development of physical, mental and social well-being”, he added.

To conclude, he affirmed that what it is about is combining activities to promote a culture of health, continuous improvement of working conditions and promotion of the individual well-being of workers, with the maximum active involvement of the entire organization.