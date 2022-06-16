The viral video of Tom Cruise singing as The Weeknd with which Mar Amate can’t believe – Good morning, Javi and Mar!

“The American comedian, that here we are very fans of him, Jimmy Fallonhas a section in his well-known ‘late night’ in which his guests get into a battle with the presenter making a ‘playback’ of well-known artists“, began by explaining Mar Amate the theme that he had prepared for this Thursday morning, to share it with all the listeners of ‘Good morning, Javi and Mar!’. “It has left very stellar moments, but the other day, I had to sit down because he couldn’t believe it. In the last game there was a Tom Cruise doing a ‘playback’ of a song by The Weeknd -‘I can’t feel my face’-, which I couldn’t believe. Tom Cruise, I think it’s next month because he’s cancer, he’s turning 60. If you see him hold the microphone and sing this song, you can’t believe it”, he had that number 1 of one of the biggest music stars playing in the background.

“What a piece of song. I have it to run”added Javi Nieves, who received another part of Mar’s story as a response, explaining how the singer had reacted when seeing the actor emulating him with a microphone in hand: “The Weeknd has put a tweet and has put something like: ‘Tom fucking Cruise’. As if to say: ‘My God, what he has done with my song'”.

If you want to listen to this part of the program in which this matter is discussed and in which Javi and Mar underline how “great” he is “at 60 years old”you just have to hit ‘play’ on the image at the top of this news.

