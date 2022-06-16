The viral video of Paris Hilton on a date with… Tom Cruise?

Paris Hilton He surprised his followers with one of his most recent posts on social networks: a video where he was preparing for a date with nothing more and nothing less than Tom Cruise? The famous DJ created a lot of speculation by appearing in a gala dress with the protagonist of the successful film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, however, the curious thing is that it is not really about the 59-year-old actor but about Miles Fisher, who besides being an actor is a musician and has a striking resemblance to Cruise.

In the video, Fisher appears getting ready to go to a gala and saying “Paris, I don’t want to be late for this premiere, we have to go,” while the famous DJ appears with a nude dress and rhinestones to answer that she must always be a little late “it’s your night”.

In the end they both pose together in front of a mirror, and ‘Tom’ decides to hug her while Paris asks “Do you think people are really going to believe this?” to which he replies, “I think most people would believe whatever.”

The reality about this content is that this skit required the help of ‘Deep Fake’ technology, with which Fisher He ‘adopts’ an almost identical appearance to Tom Cruise.

The video that has already become viral, has more than 10 million views on TikTok.