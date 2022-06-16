The physical change of Selena Gómez until being the protagonist of Only murders in the building

Being famous may have its upsides, like a big bank account or an exciting job where you meet tons of people. But it also has its negative side, one that Selena Gomez has had to live in recent years due to her usual weight changes. Something, on the other hand, that has led him to not accept her body as it is.

the actress of Only murders in the building, who is also a successful singer, has spoken on more than one occasion about this problem that has generated the insecurity of public criticism. At least, Selena Gomez is still as beautiful as beforeand as much as some try to bring her down, she always goes with her head up and delighted to do what she does.

Has Selena Gomez’s physical change been so bad?

The first, and the most obvious, is that Selena Gomez’s physical change has not been so noticeable as some of its critics want us to see. ✅

as some of its critics want us to see. ✅ The actress’s face remains intact , just like his particular smile and his chubby cheeks. Then? ✅

, just like his particular smile and his chubby cheeks. Then? ✅ It is true that sometimes Selena Gomez gains a few extra kilos and it is difficult for them to lose them, nothing that can not be controlled through a nutritionist if the actress and singer wants to do it. ✅

In one of his last interviews, he spoke specifically about what happened to him in the Met Gala 2015: “I vary a lot in weight. I remember this night specifically. I didn’t feel good about my body“. It was then that he realized that he could not have the body that he had at 19 years old, something that many who realize body shaming they should learn.

It is time to understand that people change, grow and evolve. Y Selena Gomez It’s still as pretty as the first day. Let nothing deceive you, neither criticism nor any other comment: it is time to leave behind the cult of the body and value physical changes as something natural.