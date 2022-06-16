The luxury triplex that Hugh Jackman sells for 37 million euros The actor and his partner have lived in this spectacular apartment located in New York, designed by Richard Meier, with five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two toilets since 2008 This is Hugh Jackman’s triplex Hugh Jackman (X-Men, Australia) has decided to put his prized New York triplex up for sale by the Corcoran Group. The artist and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have regularly lived on this property for over a decade and have raised his children on it. – © The Corcoran Group/Instagram This is Hugh Jackman’s triplex The couple took over the house in 2008 for 21 million dollars (about 20.1 million euros in exchange), according to the records. – © The Corcoran Group This is Hugh Jackman’s triplex Now they have launched it on the market for 38.9 million dollars (about 37.2 million euros in exchange). If such an established amount is obtained, the benefit for the artist would be quite considerable. – © The Corcoran Group This is Hugh Jackman’s triplex The property is located in the boutique condominium building known as Meier South Tower, in West Village (Manhattan), a tower that was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier. It is also the only apartment that has interiors designed by the same architect, as explained by the real estate agency. – © The Corcoran Group This is Hugh Jackman’s triplex The house that covers floors 8, 9 and 10 of the complex has 1,022 square meters and has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two toilets. – © The Corcoran Group This is Hugh Jackman’s triplex Highlights include high ceilings and large floor-to-ceiling windows that provide spectacular views of the Hudson River and the Statue of Liberty, as well as plenty of natural light to the interiors. – © The Corcoran Group This is Hugh Jackman’s triplex On the eighth floor there are four bedrooms, a recreation room and a library, a room that could be converted into another guest room. Its modern decoration in light tones is striking, contrasting with the colorful works of art that hang from its walls. – © The Corcoran Group This is Hugh Jackman’s triplex For its part, the ninth floor houses a large dining room, an office and a professional gourmet kitchen with marble countertops, high-end appliances and a large island with a breakfast bar. – © The Corcoran Group This is Hugh Jackman’s triplex The tenth floor is dedicated exclusively to the master suite, a space that includes a study, an exercise area, a dressing room, and a bathroom with two sinks, a deep soaking tub, and a sauna. All floors have their own terrace and are connected by a sculptural spiral staircase. – © The Corcoran Group This is Hugh Jackman’s triplex Whoever owns the property will also enjoy the services offered by the building, such as a full-time doorman, concierge, a gym and Jean George Vongerichten’s Perry Street restaurant. In addition, there are only ten apartments in the block, so privacy is assured. – © The Corcoran Group Source link