The Kardashians: everything that happened in the end of the first season

the kardashians reached its season finale, and what can we say? Things ended on a somewhat depressing note, not to mention how wonderful it was to see Chris Jenner engrave jingle bells with Travis Barker as a producer and kourtney kardashian playing the bells. During chapter 8, we finish with the fourth?, infidelity of Tristan Thompson, at this point I lost count, and we see Kloe Kardashian with difficulties to express what he really feels in the confessional.

Her family decides to organize another of her famous interventions, but the founder of Good American decides not to go to avoid having to listen to all the opinions of her sisters (and they have a lot to say). The intervention continues without her, and it is perhaps kourtney kardashian, who brings the most valuable to the table: ‘we have to be honest with who we are, what we are doing and the mistakes we are making’. The eldest of the sisters with the greatest wisdom thus far.

What happened in chapter 10, in the end of the first season of The Kardashians?

The model shows a bit of her Los Angeles mansion.

Kendall Jenner is a hypochondriac, at least that’s how she describes herself in the final chapter of The Kardashians season 1. In her spectacular Spanish-style mansion in Los Angeles, the model shows a room full of oxygenation and well-being machines in which she spends her time checking emails . Is it something exaggerated? Perhaps, and the model knows it. After her session on one of these devices, she has a call with Khloe Kardashian to show his support and gives his opinion on the subject, something he almost never does in other chapters. The founder of Good American reveals on the phone that she has passed out and has had a lot of anxiety, and an incredulous Kendall Jenner she is very worried. We continue…