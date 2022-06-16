The 16 host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada

Meet the host cities of the 2026 World Cup 0:33

(CNN Spanish) — FIFA, soccer’s highest governing body, unveiled on Thursday the host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup to be co-organized by the United States, Mexico and Canada. It will be the first time that the World Cup is held in three countries.

In total, of 22 cities that applied to be one of the venues, 16 hosts were chosen for the World Cup, of which 13 are in the US, three in Mexico and another three in Canada.

A little over five months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins, we now know the cities that will host the 2026 World Cup, which for the first time will have 48 teams in the competition.

Here are the host cities for the 2026 World Cup:

USA

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

houston

Kansas City

The Angels

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Seattle

Mexico

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterey

Canada

It will be the second time that the United States has hosted the World Cup after the first in 1994, and the third time for Mexico, which also hosted in 1970 and 1986. It will be the first time that a World Cup match has been held. Men’s World Cup in Canada, although the country hosted the Women’s World Cup in 2015.

Host cities could reap huge financial benefits, according to a 2018 US Soccer study, with more than $5 billion in economic activity created in North America.

The study noted that the cities chosen to host World Cup matches could have an estimated economic activity between US$160 million and US$620 million.

With information from Matias Grez*