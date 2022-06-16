TERRENCE MALICK, AN ESSENTIAL FILMMAKER

fascinating directors

Eccentric, reserved, intense or presumptuous. Anything goes to qualify Terrence Malick, a director who does not give interviews or make public appearances and of whom, hopefully, there are a few photos. He is a perfectionist creator who is loved or hated, without middle terms and of which we have at least three memorable films, considered among the best of contemporary cinema: “Days of heaven”, “The thin red line” and “The tree of life”. With strong religious convictions and a mysterious private life, without giving interviews or being photographed, his films have increased in frequency, but also his eclecticism, which implies an indispensable and seductive filmography to discover.

He is the director who divides the spectators, he is passionately and unreservedly loved or hated with the same force, although no one can deny that his importance, influence and ability to generate long-term films is evident.

The creator of that tremendous, important and endlessly discussed work that is “The Tree of Life” deserves, and more than that, an analysis based on its constant themes and its style full of visual perfection.

Terrence Malick is an essential filmmaker whose filmography is necessary to know, especially because it is limited, recognizable in its style and possesses that force that only those who fervently love cinema achieve, clearly considered as an experience far from the commercial concept and related to aesthetic sensations and risks.

Malick was born in Waco, United States, in 1943, studied philosophy at the American Film Institute, where he graduated with honors and recognition from Harvard University. It is recognized that as a student he was brilliant and demanding and that his internship as a freelancer for publications such as New Yorker or Life quickly led him to the world of cinema, until he graduated in his film studies.

He initially worked on the subject of correcting scripts (among them, they say, that of ‘Dirty Harry’) until, with effort and dedication, he managed to make his first film, “Bad Lands” (1973), considered an exceptional promise and with the then emerging Sissy Spacek and Martin Sheen. With just a $300,000 budget, Malick managed to create a road movie about real-life killer Kit Carruthers, who killed her teenage girlfriend’s family and absconded with her, leaving a dozen more bodies along the way. His first film earned him great critical acclaim, although it was his second film, the very remarkable “Days of Heaven” (1978) that cemented his legend: we were before a director of exquisite sensitivity, with clear ideas and a tremendous requirement for the technical finish.

It took him twenty years to return to the cinema with the dazzling “The Thin Red Line” (1998), a film acclaimed by critics, adored by moviegoers and which raised so many good opinions and awards that it damaged his next film, the unjustly forgotten ” A New World” (2005), about the legend of Pocahontas and which is considered the film that best reflects the exuberance of the New World.

Once again many years passed before he returned as the undisputed master, with a film that is already considered one of the most important of this century, “The Tree of Life” (2011), a film that was applauded as well as criticized and that meant for Terrence Malick his consecration as an author, achieving the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival. With this magnificent, demanding and nuanced work, he definitively divided his audience between those who love him and those who hate him, to the point that authentic debates have been generated when analyzing the weight of his cinema in the world concert.

Those who criticize him focus their anger on the fact that Terrence Malick’s work with the actors leaves them in a secondary plane, where they seem not to be the center of his concern, especially in his current films, which has opted for an eclecticism in his style and motivations. Almost always, in this last period, the dialogues of the actors are heard in off while the images are occupied by their movements, even when, they say, the ray of light that crosses the frame is more important.

Others criticize that the script seems to unravel, becoming loose verses with a slight common thread, leaving viewers wondering if it is a trick or indeed there is something else to discover behind the montage.

However, its technical quality is praised, bordering on visual mannerism, with framing, lighting and sound that are impressively exquisite. Terrence Malick has gradually evolved his filmography towards images, which seem to occupy everything in a much more rhythmic and visual than narrative sense. This style is more like a visual poetry, where each piece, including the performers, are parts of a whole that the viewer must assimilate, feel and recognize in order to decode their meanings.

In this way, described as pretentious by some and as a poet by others, what no one can dispute is that his cinema, each one of his films, is an experience in every sense of the word. Films where the patience of the viewer is put to the test, as they must immerse themselves in a style where history gives way to interpretation, deconstruction and sensitivity.

Someone said about his cinema that it’s like musical works: you don’t need to understand the lyrics to be moved by a melody, but if you are able to understand it, the pleasure will surely increase.

Going through his cinema, we find memorable scenes, both visually and in the very meaning that they carry within the story: the fire caused by lovers pretending to be brothers in that cult piece that is “Días de cielo” (also known as such as “Días de gloria”) or the final scene of “El nuevo mundo” with a sequence that seems to unite all of his films, from his beginnings to his latest films.

Nor should we forget, among the outstanding images of his cinema, the intensity of “Badlands” which, with an evident European style but full proximity to the landscape of deep America, was a film that strongly contributed to the change in American cinema in the 1980s. 70. As an anecdote, the film has a small cameo of the director himself replacing an actor, one of the few occasions in which we can get to see his face and hear him speak, even if it’s just a sentence.

Impossible not to mention the quality of ‘The thin red line’ that appeared after two decades of silence from a director who, with just two films, already had the label of cinematic genius. And his return with this war story was big, with one of the most stellar casts in living memory: Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, John Cusack, Adrien Brody, John C. Reilly, Woody Harrelson, Jared Leto, John Travolta, George Clooney… Everyone wanted to work on the long-awaited return of a myth, of a living legend like Malick.

All the effort was crowned with awards, nominations, applause and the entry of this film to the list of the most acclaimed war films in the history of cinema. Without a clear protagonist, it tells the misadventures of a company to take a hill of vital importance, during World War II, against the Japanese army. As is his style, Malick doesn’t make a prescription war movie; here there are cowards, traitors and people who are in a war that they cannot understand or measure and where deaths come quickly and without the characteristic sentimental discourse, the battles do not have an artificial rhythm nor are there those scenes to highlight the protagonists. All this turned out to be a fascinating, demanding, vibrant work with a clear authorial stamp.

Of course it is impossible not to refer to “The Tree of Life” that many recognize as one of the most important films of this century and that meant the definitive break of its admirers and detractors. Everything here is a constant provocation so perfectly filmed, with such a subtle technical style and with such a profound reflection on humanity, existence, life and death, that it was an event from its premiere with a Malick who had decidedly taken a new path in his cinema. The film starts from the creation of the world to the extinction of the dinosaurs to reach the individual in all his singularity. That individual is Sean Penn, but Malick cares more about his childish self, the one who received the sweetness, sensitivity and love of his mother (Jessica Chastain) and the violence, pressure and hatred of his father (Brad Pitt). Only viewers with a claw manage to enter the essence of ‘The Tree of Life’, which is a sidereal journey that manages to capture the extraordinary, and not only because of the planets and the dinosaurs, but because he films them in the same way and with the same astonishment as a mother playing, laughing and looking at her son. Both in some and in others there is humanity (and the miracle it represents) in its entirety, you just have to know how to look at it.

In ‘Song to Song’ (2017), which, according to critics, is much closer to the way of telling stories than the lyrics of a song or the verses of a poem. A turbulent love story between Rooney Mara and Ryan Gosling, but it does so by flying from one place to another, coming together, reflecting and leaving many things up in the air. Perhaps we have not realized that Malick has created a new way of telling his stories and that is a great challenge for those who enter, immerse themselves and reflect on his cinema.

FILMOGRAPHY:

Lanton Mills (1969) Short Film

Badlands (1973)

Days of Heaven (1978)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The New World (2005)

The Tree of Life (2011)

To the Wonder (2012)

Knight of Cups (2015)

Voyage of Time (2016)

Song to Song (2017)

A Hidden Life (2019)