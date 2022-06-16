Stallone returns in style with ‘Tulsa King’, Taylor Sheridan’s series about the mafia

After saying goodbye to Rocky Balboa and of John Rambo with all honors, Sylvester Stallone He already has a new project underway. And he is about gangsters, no less: according to what he has posted on Instagram, ‘Sly’ has arrived in Oklahoma to start filming tulsaking, a series in which he will explore the always difficult collision of organized crime and the rural world.

In the obligatory video, Stallone appears on the plains of the Midwest under a gale of hell: “My hair is going to fly and my teeth are going to fall out of my mouth, but I like it.” And he better like it, because this is going to be his new territory.

in tulsaking, The actor and director will play Dwight ‘General’ Manfredi, a veteran mobster who, after serving a long sentence for murder, is banished to Oklahoma by his bosses to found a branch of the ‘family’ businesses there.

The showrunner of the series will be a master of the specialty as Terence Winter, known for his work in The Sopranos Y Boardwalk Empire, in addition to his script for The wolf of Wall Street. The promoter of the project is not far behind either, because we are talking about Taylor Sheridan, screenwriter of comancheria Y Hitman and creator of the series Yellowstone.

With these wicks, the series could not only be a triumph for Stallone, but also his chance to make peace with mobster stories. Let’s remember that the clashes of ‘Sly’ with the genre had resulted in disasters like Oscar, take your hands off! his 1991 comedy directed by John Landis.