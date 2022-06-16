Sofia Vergara, the breasts of ‘stripper’ and the power of anti-aging prevention

His Latin accent sticky as gum and funny as a joke, is another of its key features. In fact, Vergara is so aware that she speaks as if she had been living in the country for two minutes, instead of two decades, that in the interviews she even jokes with the presenters, congratulating them on her good English. Well, with everyone except Ellen, who always ends up teasing her in some way (note, when you have to defend her, Sofia Vergara does not fail either: she is a participant in all the jokes that are played on her). And he knows that the way he talks pretty much limits the kind of roles he can aspire to. “I can’t be a scientist. I know who I am. I know how I look. I know how I sound. I will never tell my agent to get me a part in the second part of Schlinders list”said in Self. She has never lacked a production (as an actress or as an executive producer) to eat, and thanks to her work as a model, she has climbed the lists of the highest paid in the industry.

The passion for makeup of this thyroid cancer survivor (she had it when she was 20 years old, she has not tried a cigarette or red meat since then) goes beyond her collaboration, as an image, with brands such as CoverGirl or H&S. Besides of launch of her own perfume, Sofia, in 2014 (the same year he got his star on the walk of fame), last year it was announced that she would coordinate her own makeup line. And he knows a bit about that. “I don’t want to get old anymore! But when I see someone who is aging normally and another who is fighting like crazy, I always think that the one who hasn’t done anything looks better than the other. The sooner you learn that, the better off you’ll be. Yes indeed, I love beauty products. If you tell me that putting cement around my eyes will make them look younger, I’ll do it! I decided to buy my house in Los Angeles because it had an area to install a huge cosmetic cabinet.

Beyond what her mother taught her (namely: without lipstick and without rouge you don’t leave the house), the barranquillera boasts of having herself in the set of modern-family During the eleven years that the Show was on the air (“It was like going to therapy. I would show up there at five in the morning and do my makeup. I would do it faster than anyone else, and it was really fun,” he said). Always with an aesthetic similar to the one she uses on red carpets (and in her day to day life, since there is not a day that she does not wear makeup): look full of eyelashes, in smoky tones (brown, although when I was younger I tended towards black) and a neutral or red lipstick, with a face framed by polished (or voluminous, depending on the occasion) chestnut hair. In collaboration with Charlotte Tilbury, she helped name a lipstick, Viva La Vergara. There has also been talk of his alliance with Chris Salgardo, former president of Kiehl’s, and CantabriaLabs, to give life to his own firm. For now, nothing else is known.