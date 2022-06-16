Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” and a crisis of aesthetic coherence

Some time ago, between the wreckage of #MeToo and the considerations of what is supposed to be the most progressive industry in the world, Hollywood has ceased (more than ever if it ever was) to be a massive entity under which to group to the entire guild. Between “cancelled” millionaires, victims and executioners, the word with a capital H now embraces the anti-Semitism of Mel Gibson, the reign of terror of Kevin Spacey and the barbaric acts of Harvey Weinstein, but also the openness on diversity issues of important players such as A24 , the easygoing and counter-republican satire of Adam McKay or the packaged feminism of female directors like sophia coppola or Greta Gerwig. Hollywood, as such, has ceased to exist in favor of a series of currents more or less friends of history understood as progress and a few voices that, depending on the interests of the dominant political current, can be taken to the ephemeral gallows in a few tweets.

So when it was announced that Greta Gerwigdirector of «Little Women», «Lady Bird» or protagonist of “Frances Ha”–in addition to being a benchmark for white feminism in the United States– she would be in charge of directing a film about the Barbie doll. all the alarms of the judgment a priori. First, because of artistic renunciation, is it legitimate to defend independent rebellion by signing with Warner to make a film dedicated to one of the totems of toy capitalism? Then, by the very textuality of the gesture: will Gerwig be able to make his “Barbie” be feminist? Of reversing the patriarchal and macho dynamics associated with the doll in question and raising a solid film beyond self-awareness and parody? And lastly, a much more practical one: does a female director have to explain herself for accepting a project that, if carried out by a man, would raise half of blond hairs and impossible measures of suspicion? By the time it was announced that Margot Robbie would be the flesh and blood Barbie, even before shooting, the entire world of cinema already had an opinion and was not going to hesitate to use it.

Just this week, the story of “Barbie”, already one of the most anticipated films of 2023, has taken a new turn with the confirmation of Ryan Gosling as the iconic Ken, partner and companion of the doll. The photography that Warner has chosen, in line with Mattel and with Robbie as producer for the announcement, yes, it has ended in a much harsher debate than the bright pink that, it seems, will accompany the new film. Who does he appeal to? After the review of sexist attitudes that marked #MeToo, the simplistic reduction of what is known as “male gaze” (a look typical of the masculine, especially applied to the female body) seems to have fallen short. Just hours after the image was published, hundreds of users, especially on TikTok (where the young people are now, if it’s not dirty to use “young people” as if it were another species), they wondered if they really Gosling’s claim appeals to the female public based on the traditional canons of marinated maromo or if really, and as more and more theoreticians believe, the new Hollywood advertising –once again, an unfathomable entity– really seeks to shock the most homoerotic identification. Or, what is the same, there are more mustaches because of the new “Top Gun” than in love with Tom Cruise. Time (and the fluidity of sexuality) will tell.