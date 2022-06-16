Ronaldo still believes in it: “Manchester is the right place to win”

The Red Devils striker plays the charge in view of the future: “The most important thing is to win trophies. Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe in it.”

The one that just went to the archives was a decidedly unsatisfactory season for the Manchester United.

The sixth place finish in Premier League it certainly cannot satisfy a square accustomed to fighting for goals of a very different depth.

And in this sense, the failure to qualify for the next Champions League weighs like a boulder in the economy of a really complicated sporting year. A big disappointment coincided precisely with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo in the shadow of Old Trafford.

The Portuguese finished without titles on the bulletin board – it hadn’t happened since the 2009/2010 season – but he nevertheless contributed with the inevitable loot in the goal area.

Among all the competitions, in fact, the five-time Golden Ball has branded 24 centers in 39 games.

For the first time in his career since the 2003/2004 season, CR7 will not be able to compete on the stage of the Champions League, a competition in which he is the best scorer of all time with 150 seals.

A scenario that, however, does not seem to push the Lusitanian ace away from Manchester, despite the declared ambition always being that of victory:

“The most important thing for me is to try to win games and try to win some league or cup, but I think Manchester United will win again. Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe in it ”. The words of the Portuguese on the official website of the club.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker had already wore the Red Devils jersey from 2003 to 2008 before the big comeback in summer 2021.