Robert Downey Jr. and the director of ‘Iron Man 3’, together again

RRobert Downey Jr. will work with the director of ‘Iron Man 3’‘Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang’ and ‘Two Good Guys’ Shane Black in a new project for Amazon Studios.

The film will be a new adaptation of the character of “Parker“created by the writer Donald E Westlake. Parker first appeared in the novel ‘TheHunter‘, 1962, and has since starred in 24 Westlake novels under the pseudonym Richard Stark.

In ‘The Hunter’, Parker is a professional thief who is betrayed by his partner and left for dead. Parker will try to locate his former accomplice to exact revenge. The book was adapted to the cinema twice, in ‘At close range’ (‘Point Blank’) from 1967 starring Lee Marvin and in ‘payment‘ of 1999 starring Mel Gibson. More recently, Jason Statham played the character in the movie ‘Parker‘ of 2013.

Parker’s character is the typical tough guy, edgy, violent but meticulous anti-hero. and, in the hands of Downey Jr. and Shane Black, surely with his point of black humor. Black is co-writing the script with Anthony Bagarozzi (‘Two Good Guys’) and Chuck Mondry (‘The Cold Warrior’).

Downey Jr. and Black first collaborated on ‘Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang’, the 2005 film that brought Downey Jr.’s career to life. after countless controversies and problems with substance abuse. ‘Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang’ was very important for Marvel to trust him and give him the role of Tony Stark in ‘Iron Man’‘ in 2008, which propelled him to stardom again. Downey Jr. returned the favor for Black years later when recommended him to Marvel to co-write and direct ‘Iron Man 3’.

Removing his recurring role as Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. has remained a low profile for the past decadeand after the character’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ it seems that it begins to prepare new projects. One of them is ‘Oppenheimer‘, where he will be placed under the orders of Christopher Nolan.

For its part, Shane Black (screenwriter of the entire saga of ‘Lethal Weapon’) directed in 2018 the reboot of ‘predator‘, written together with his companion and friend Fred Decker (‘Terror knocks at your door’). Black has long had the adaptation of the superhero in limbo ‘Doc Savage’ beside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsonalthough with the premiere of ‘Black Adam‘, that option seems to have vanished. Doc Savage is considered the first superhero of the 1930s and was a major influence on, among others, Superman. Doc’s name was Clark, he had a Fortress of Solitude in the Arctic and was referred to as “the man of bronze”.

