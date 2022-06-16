Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s friendship



As a result of sharing the screen in ‘Friends’ they began a beautiful friendship



The actresses have been working together for more than 20 years



They are currently starring in a series for Apple TV.

How many couples has Hollywood brought together thanks to romances on the big screen? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie… The list is endless. The long idle hours on the set and the interpretation of the stars that forces them to get fully into the feelings of their characters causes them to form strong ties between artists.

Between take and take, there is room for love, but also for friendship. An example of this are the more than 20 years that Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have been best friends since they both shared the screen in the myth 90s series ‘Friends’.

Although Aniston is one of the protagonists of this sitcom and is present in all the episodes, it was Witherspoon’s star appearance as Jill Green in the episodes “The One with Rachel’s Sister” and “The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry” of the sixth season, which united them forever. The actress played Rachel’s sister, which caused them to share some of the funniest and most tender scenes together creating a link that went beyond the screen.

remembering moments

Years later, both fondly remember the recording where one of the longest-lasting friendships on television was born. “Today is the birthday of someone… My sister, co-presenter, accomplice. I LOVE YOU, sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love flow! Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon,” wrote the star who made it big in the 1990s playing Rachel Green on March 22 to congratulate Reese Witherspoon on his 46th birthday.

In this Instagram post you can see some of the moments they have lived together: from mythical scenes from ‘Friends’, to behind the scenes of the series that both star ‘The Morning Show’, dinners between celebrities and promotional photographs.

“The best duo” or “The most beautiful sisters” are some of the comments that friends and colleagues wrote in this greeting.

reunited again

The chemistry that exists between the two is once again reflected in a new project that they star in. It’s about the successful apple tv+ tv drama‘The Morning Show’ , which has already been renewed for a third season.

‘The Morning Show’ chronicles the free fall of a morning news program following a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era in which news loses strength and credibility.