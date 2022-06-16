Record these cold effect cosmetics in the middle of a heat wave

How to practice skin icing

When applying ice or cold tools to the skin, you should take precautions. “Any utensil that uses cold must apply for just 2 seconds on each area and do not extend the treatment for more than 5 minutes as you could damage and burn the skin”they tell us from You Are The Princess. “In the case of sensitive skin, it is recommended to use it with a cloth.”

Cryotherapy: the medical-aesthetic solution

But if we talk about using cold in beauty and health treatments, the key is cryotherapy. This technique consists of “the application of cold for therapeutic, sports and aesthetic purposes and implies the use of very low temperatures, below -130ºC”they explain to us Virtues Ruíz and María Vicentesurgeons and aesthetic doctors in the Aesthetic Virtue clinic. “It is carried out by applying cold to areas of the body to take advantage of its decongestant, toning, anti-inflammatory, firming and anti-wrinkle analgesic effects.” The results of cryotherapy are more than visible since “improves the condition of the skin, helping to eliminate toxins from our body and to burn fat from our body, which makes it considered a very effective treatment in the world of sports medicine and aesthetic medicineto improve the general condition of any person.”

The cold has multiple benefits. “Stimulates the defenses, provides antiaging effectincreases drainage, can be used to remove dermatological lesions, has antiviral and antibacterial properties and, at a general level, increases serotonin production, metabolism, resistance to stress and mental activity”the doctor tells us Josefina Royo de la Torre and the doctor Svetlana Babentsovaof Laser Medical Institute. As a rejuvenation technique, “cryotherapy works through a physiological effect, producing vasoconstriction when applied for a controlled cold time”they explain to us. “This produces vasoconstriction of the capillaries, which then dilate intensely, temporarily increasing tissue irrigation with a greater oxygen supply to tissues with its regenerative and anti-aging benefit.”

After seeing everything that the cold can do for you, you are going to see with different eyes these beauty tools and cosmetics with a cold effect that, for us, are essential in summer.

