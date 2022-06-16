Reasons to practice Mindfulness

The health, well-being and happiness of people became a point of attention that was further reinforced in the last two years as a result of the pandemic caused by Covid-19. The confinement put us in front of scenarios that we would not even have imagined before; from meeting at home with the family or alone.

These moments of “change” generated different moments of stress and anxiety in people. As the months went by, it was more common to start hearing that to meditate it helped to find new levels of balance.

According to Masaya Okamoto, an expert instructor in this practice, and who has been doing it since he was three years old, Mindfulness is a quality of consciousness that leads us to a state of well-being, equanimity, balance, health, harmony.

But what kind of quality of consciousness? We can say that there are two essential pillars: attention (in the present moment), concentrating on what we do and feel; and as a second pillar, healthy attitudes (with which we are connected to the present moment).

Masaya, who currently works as a researcher and instructor of Mindfulness at the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences of the Tecmilenio University, also shares that there are 12 healthy inner attitudes that accompany the practice of Mindfulness and the development of attention (in the present ).

Some of them are: acceptance, patience, trust, gratitude, empathy, compassion and generosity.

On the other hand, Mindfulness is also known as a state in which we seek to develop the ability to pay attention to the present moment with healthy attitudes, ensuring that we have a full focus to deal with life’s difficulties. In other words, it is living in the here and now, in a balanced and virtuous way.

The inner peace that this practice can provide is positively reflected in our health. The benefits of meditation are diverse, and practically each person experiences them personally. Various specialists have pointed out that its practice allows us to find ourselves in a contemplative state, where we connect the physical body with the mind and emotions.

Below, we share the reasons why practicing Mindfulness can improve our relationship with ourselves and with others.

self-knowledge

The awareness

The decrease in the levels of anxiety and anguish

better sleep quality

More energy, better health habits

The construction of affective bonds

Acquiring the habit of practicing meditation requires perseverance, dedication and patience. “Mindfulness has the ability to help people balance their nervous system and reduce the production of cortisol, the substance responsible for producing stress, managing to regulate emotions,” says Okamoto.

Some expert recommendations based on Mindfulness to develop well-being are:

Accept both ourselves and others

don’t judge anyone

Have patience, understanding and respect in any circumstance

trust in ourselves

Let go of that or those that do not generate value for us

Being grateful to the people and moments of our life

Always empathize with others

Being compassionate in a generous and humble way

Building the path to Wellbeing 2022

Wellbeing, is a forum organized by the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences of the Tecmilenio University; It is also an opportunity to live unique experiences in order to bring us closer to new knowledge and learning about well-being, positive energy, positive leadership and relationships with others.

We invite you to experience Wellbeing 360°, in its next edition which will take place in October. Learn what wellness experts have discovered about these practices and how you can apply them in your daily life.