Rachel Green’s dress that will be a trend this season

If there is a series that has marked generations, it is undoubtedly Friends. The iconic show of six friends who live in the same building is a television legend. The quips from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross just don’t get old.

One of the characters who, without a doubt, turned heads for her beauty and style when dressing was Rachel Green, played by the beautiful Jennifer Aniston. Throughout the show, Rachel looked outfits that became a trend and this character worked in the world of fashion.

From her hairstyles to her clothes, this woman continues to be a reference in terms of the style of the 90s. Now, in the middle of 2022, more than two decades later, one of his recurring dresses is once again a star in this year’s spring-summer season.

385848 06: Actress Jennifer Aniston star as Rachel Green of NBC’s comedy series “Friends.” (Photo by Warner Bros. Television)

Rachel Green’s dress

There is a garment that simply cannot be missing in our wardrobe: a black dress. This will always be indispensable for any type of occasion. This is because the color is one of those that does not fail. In this sense, the design of the piece will be what makes the difference.

Against this background, minimalist is a great option. A simple black dress can save any moment. And if anyone knows about this issue, it is the remembered Rachel Green. The beautiful blonde who stole the sighs of Ross, Joey and the audience for 10 seasons became a fashion icon.

The color black was always present in her wardrobe and there was a black dress that marked the stop at different times in the character’s life. This dress that can be the most elegant or the simplest was a trend thanks to Aniston’s interpretation.

It is a piece that revives a look 90s minimalist. A tight all-black garment with a lower opening. Similar dresses can be found this spring – summer 2022 season in different industry collections.