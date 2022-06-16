Pataky’s ‘Interceptor’ Has a Cameo by Chris Hemsworth

Spoilers for ‘Interceptor’ below.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth does make a cameo in Spanish Elsa Pataky’s (his wife’s) new Netflix movie ‘Interceptor’. We get to see the Marvelite hero in an uncredited role, disguised as a salesman named Jed.

In the film, when the terrorists take over the missile intercept base, they initiate an emergency broadcast to reveal their plan to the nation.

Netflix

We then cut to a bunch of different US cities to see how the broadcast unfolds. One such broadcast is at Buy-Fi Electricals in Los Angeles, where we see none other than Hemsworth as a salesman named Jed. Even when Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) regains control of the base, the broadcast continues. The film then occasionally shows Jed watching and cheering for Collins.

This is not the first time that the couple has appeared in each other’s projects. In 2014, Pataky acted as a substitute for Natalia Portman’s Jane Foster in Marvel’s ‘Thor: The Dark World’. Portman was unable to attend some of the reshoots, so Pataky donned a wig and stepped in to play her in a scene that required her to kiss Hemworth’s Thor.

Netflix

“It was to re-film [después de que terminara la película] and he was working in Hong Kong and I couldn’t go there because I was working on my own movie,” Portman told the New York Daily News back in the day, “So they put my wig and costume on his wife, that’s why it was so passionate. It was a perfect solution, wasn’t it?

That scene was reproduced perfectly on film with the help of a wig, a costume, and some sneaky camera tricks. ‘Interceptor’ is already on Netflix Spain.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io