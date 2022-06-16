Natalie Portman in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’ has nothing to envy Chris Hemsworth: she has transformed her body

COACH The secrets of the Spanish ‘coach’ of the ‘Playboy’ girls

As part of the culture, the cinema it is a faithful reflection of the thought, representation and construction of society and, in addition to entertaining and escaping, it also educates and transforms. Although we can go back to a Sigourney Weaver Empowered in Alien already in 1979, it is in the last decade when the highest grossing releases are plagued by female heroines.

Warrior women arising, above all, from the comic, as Gal Gadot, the wonder-woman of our time, a highly trained Brie Larson in Captain Marvel or now Natalie Portman in Thor Love and Thunder and the muscular arm that gives so much to talk about on social networks like that of Queen Lelizia.

Beyond the debate about aesthetics (for tastes the biceps), there’s a health approach behind all this transformation undergone by celluloid stars that bring certain canons to the big screen. This is corroborated by Diego Calvo (Vila, 1986), a Spanish coach based in Los Angeles (California), where the cult of the body is the order of the day. “It is very curious how two clients have directly brought me the photo of Natalie Portman and they told me: ‘I want to be like this’. The change in the female community has drawn a lot of attention.”

physical and visual strength

The new body of the actress, who has gained muscle volume thanks to diet and exercise, in her role as heroine. Shutterstock

The natalie portman transformation It is based on two fundamental aspects, reflects Calvo, the purely physical, gaining in size to appear larger, and strength in terms of vigor: that superheroes can control their body to improve their movement and agility. Strength training for months with his trainer, Naomi Pendergastit is clear: “They have done exercises with the bar like dead weights, hip thrust [levantamiento de cadera], press push-ups, squats, many pull-ups… They are basic exercises that can make any profile strong, both men and women, each one adapting their loads to that desired muscle gain”.

The actress herself has explained in an interview with Vanity Fair It has even changed the way he walks. “We did a lot of weight training and I had a lot of protein shakes.It was heavy weight training, something I had never done before. Of course, my goal was never to get beefy. Everything was very physical, so we worked a lot on strength and agility, “he declared to the aforementioned medium.

That is precisely, confirms Diego Calvo, what has led to many women to try to get to have that same figure that functional training gives you. “The woman of today no longer wants to be just thin. She wants to feel strong, with a different body, obviously, but very capable.”

In a first phase, very reduced to get to the role on time, the interpreter has made volume and then definitionexplains Calvo, “hand in hand with high intensity workouts with a lot of muscular stress and even double training days”.

DIET WITH CALORIC SURPLUS

But only with strength training you don’t gain muscle mass, “and even less so for a petite woman like Portman,” says Calvo. You have to complement the exercise with the diet. “It is true that being vegan, you are a bit conditioned by the fact that eat more calories than you expend in the day, and more so if they are good, full of nutrients, and not empty, which is why she has had to resort to shakes, being limited by the animal protein that she does not take. In fact, it is more complicated to take 10 grams of vegetable protein clean than a chicken breast, which has no carbohydrates or fats”.

THE EXPERIENCE OF OTHER CELEBRITIES

Martin Giacchetta, renowned trainer in charge of sculpting the bodies of celebrities such as David Bustamante or Dani Rovirahad to do a job with the actress clear lake very similar to what Natalie Portman has done for the movie orbit 9 , in which he stars alongside lex Gonzalez. “She is thin and for me it was an experience and a challenge to ‘hire’ me, though I don’t like to use that word, in order to get strong. It hadn’t happened to me, so in about three months we achieved a significant change with strength training. It’s not that it was spectacular, because Clara Lago’s physical form was already 10, but she did define herself with another purpose, “says the one from Chivilcoy (Argentina).

Coincidentally, Clara Lago is a vegan like Natalie Portman. This means that you do not eat any animal or derivatives, such as eggs or dairy products. Regarding supplementation, in Giacchetta’s opinion, whether or not you are vegan, you always have to be attentive to the nutrients necessary for life. “If you’re a vegan, you’re just going to have to be more vigilant about what you eat, since green is not sufficient. You can be very healthy being vegan but in some cases it will be necessary to supplement your diet with a vitamin such as B12 in order not to have any deficiency. However, you can reach a large muscle mass and not have worse physical or sports performance, as is the case with Dani Rovira”.

CAN YOU GET YOUR BODY?

What they have to take into account people who are inspired by a well-known character to be in shape, say the coaches consulted, is that an actress is completely dedicated to her role for months. “She is not an administrative worker with her eight-hour office or a mother who wakes up in the middle of the night to take care of her son. It is good to admire a famous person and even want to look like him, but you have to understand lifestyles and genetics of each person”, says Diego Calvo.

We all need to eat, train and rest enough to improve muscle growth, insists the coach: “Because if you are very tired, and this is not talked about, the muscle will not grow as you expect“, indicates Calvo. In addition, Martn Giacchetta clarifies, when large loads are moved, one always has to be advised by a good professional so as not to get hurt.

“We talk about percentages, such as 70%, 80% or 100%, the so-called RM or maximum repetition. If a person does not lift more than 40 kilos in a specific exercise, after testing, they can work to improve, but their emotional state will always influence, if they slept and ate well that day… training with a very wide range, from strength to strength resistance”.

ARE THE CANONS CHANGING?

Queen Letizia, with a ‘cut out’ dress from the Cayro Woman brand that marked her abs in a public act. gtres

Absolutely yes, answer both experts. “The woman wants to look strong for health. This does not mean that she trains exactly the same as the man and she wants to look as hypertrophied as possible. We speak of a useful force to eat the world. You can be strong, be very fit and be thin”, explains Giacchetta, who thinks that there is still a lot of mythology regarding lifting loads. “Think of a professional lifter woman or by personal desire, you have such a level of discipline, which can affect when making a career to catch a bus or in terms of flexibility.

For all other girl athletes, ordinary citizens who train to be fit and have fun, it is very difficult to get a big musculature even by genetics, apostille. “When we see Queen Letizia show off her worked arms or a very beautiful abdomen, I am not saying that she leads the way, but she does begin to change the vision and sense of a body at a fashion and social level. I insist: strong is not hypertrophied “, points out the Argentine.