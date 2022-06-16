“Mis Pastelitos” improves the Pronto flan recipe by ignoring the indication in the box

There are many content creators involved in the lifestyle segment, which has a vast audience on social networks.

The influencer’s decision was to skip a simple step of the Pronto boxed recipe and demonstrate how virality recognizes these stories.

The facts proved that the recipe book has been printed for a long time with a step that prevents the brand’s flan from being presented.

the well-known influencer “My cupcakes” tested a practical method, which achieved what is expected in these media, millions of views of a video that only needed a box of custard soon and skip a step prescription that comes in the cash register.

“My Cupcakes” adds about 8 million to the video he posted on his Twitter account, where it was shown that following the recipe that comes in the dessert box ruined its presentation, acknowledging that with a tip to skip a step of said recipe, he could achieve the product and most importantly, make his story go viral.

“They told me: ‘for that brand you don’t have to follow the instructions on the box,’” he says.My cupcakes” in his testimony and boy was he surprised with the result the indication that he had ruined his dessert is that he waited for the hot milk mixture with the Pronto powder to cool downso when it was refrigerated it curdled instead of curdling uniformly.

After the disappointment that she had with this occurrence, the woman explained in her video, that following a piece of advice, she should pour the still hot mixture into the mold, where the caramel that usually comes in this product had already been previously placed.

@mispastelitos_ From worst to best 😂 #flan ♬ Cartoon-style piano solo jazz(853970) – motofuji

A case that adds to this trend of recipes that become viral from products reached networks thanks to JotaEme, who on Twitter showed the recipe for how to make a chocoflan by combining a Yoplait flan with a Penguin cake.

Making chocoflan is my passion pic.twitter.com/EDpEtbGxEe — JotaEme (@jotaemeolea) May 22, 2022

The virality of making a flan

A key approach in creating content within social networks, according to Michelle Emerson, is that you identify your audience.choose the platform to develop your stories and have a content plan.

For example, My Cupcakes chose TikTok to explain why their first attempt at making custard soon on his Youtube channel turned out bad. By identifying his audience, he knows that they are followers interested in content on how to improve the recipe for a flan and regarding the content plan, making a video reacting to the recipe that went wrong, improvising the instructions that come in the box ended up proving the value which is to immerse yourself in the resources to create content on social networks.

“By resorting to social networks with this type of content, influencers specialized in food show how important these stories are”



The weight of social networks and why it is important to study strategies such as “Mis Pastelitos” is due to the fact that the effect of telling stories on social networks has been measured. In a study by Social Media Examiner with a global reach and developed in 2021, the platform found that the main benefits were the increase in brand exposure in the market, the increase in traffic, the generation of leads for sales and the increase in the brand’s fan base.

This has led brands to even trust influencers to grow in segments such as food. La Pantera, for example, once had the idea of ​​using “Cositas” in its communication within social networks, to promote its ice cream chain. This is how the content workstesting how to improve the box recipe of a custard soon not following their instructions or entrusting the communication of your popsicles to an endearing character on Mexican television.

Now read: