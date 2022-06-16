Megan Fox’s children: this is how Bodhi, Noah and Journey have grown



Megan Fox is one of the best known actresses in Hollywood.



She is the mother of three children: Noah, Bodhi and Journey.



The actress has received criticism about the education model she has provided her children.

His personal life has also been hectic. His first relationship occurred when he was still very young and he dated a boy from his town who worked as a firefighter until 2003. A year later he met the man who was, for a time, the love of his life. the: Brian AustinGreen. Both coincided in the filming of a film and in 2006 they compromised. Of course, shortly after they decided to separate.

Megan married Brian Austin Green in 2010 and together they have three children.

His personal life has also been hectic. His first relationship occurred when he was still very young and he dated a boy from his town who worked as a firefighter until 2003. A year later he met the man who was, for a time, the love of his life. the: Brian AustinGreen. Both coincided in the filming of a film and in 2006 they compromised. Of course, shortly after they decided to separate.

Even so, in 2010 they decided to take a second opportunity and soon they said ‘yes, I do’ in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. In April 2012 it was confirmed that they were expecting their first child. So, in September of that same year, Megan welcomed a boy, whom they named Noah Shannon Green. In August 2013, the couple confirmed that they were becoming parents again.

his second son, Bodhi Ransoncame into the world on February 12, 2014. In August 2016, and after a short break in their relationship, they had their third child: Journey River. Four years later, Brian confirmed that he had split with Megan after an estrangement.

They have received criticism for the way they educate their children

The truth is that, over the years, her three children have always been the greatest support for the actress. After their divorce, they both decided share custody of their offspring, which showed that there was a very good relationship between the ex-partner.

Both Megan and Austin denounced, long ago, comments about his eldest son, after an image of him wearing an Elsa costume from Frozen. The actress explained that social networks are “very cruel” and that comments about whether her child was wearing a skirt or a dress could not be tolerated.

Megan has wanted to educate them without limit in sexual identity