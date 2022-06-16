Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s boyfriend who revolutionizes the networks

Last Sunday, May 23, the Billboard Music Awards 2021 were held. The music awards that featured the actress Megan Fox and her new boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly; and not precisely because of his songs but because of his attitude on the red carpet.

Both are not characterized by their discretion and posed in front of the media in a sexual attitude, kissing and touching their private parts. An inn that managed to scandalize some media, but that revolutionized social networks, and that is that the couple is one of the most “hot” of the moment.

Megan wore a black Mugler dress with see-through details that showed off her toned figure, while the rapper chose to show off his tattooed torso with a suit jacket and shirt, and a detail that wowed his fans: his black-painted tongue. A look with which he won two of the great prizes of the night: Best Artist and Best Rock Album.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker