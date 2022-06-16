Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s boyfriend who revolutionizes the networks

Last Sunday, May 23, the Billboard Music Awards 2021 were held. The music awards that featured the actress Megan Fox and her new boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly; and not precisely because of his songs but because of his attitude on the red carpet.

Both are not characterized by their discretion and posed in front of the media in a sexual attitude, kissing and touching their private parts. An inn that managed to scandalize some media, but that revolutionized social networks, and that is that the couple is one of the most “hot” of the moment.

Megan wore a black Mugler dress with see-through details that showed off her toned figure, while the rapper chose to show off his tattooed torso with a suit jacket and shirt, and a detail that wowed his fans: his black-painted tongue. A look with which he won two of the great prizes of the night: Best Artist and Best Rock Album.

Machine Gun Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards PHOTO: MARIO ANZUONI REUTERS

Colson Baker, the real name of the artist, and Megan Fox met in 2020, in Puerto Rico, while shooting the movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’, where they felt a real crush. After more than five months of love, both made their relationship public at the American Music Awards gala on November 23, 2020.

Later it became known, according to TMZ, that the actress had asked for a divorce from the father of her three children, Brian Austin Green, after more than 10 years married. And despite the rumors of infidelity on the part of Megan with Kelly, the actor Green was in charge of denying them, stating that he “met this boy, Colson, on the set of filming. Megan and I have talked about him. At the moment, they are just friends. I trust your judgement. I don’t want people to think that they are the villains and I am the victim of this story, because I wasn’t.”

As for the sentimental life of the rapper, it is known that He is the father of a girl named Casie Baker.born in 2009. But Megan Fox is not the only celebrity with whom she has been linked, she previously had an affair with the model Sommer Ray, singer and sister of Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, and singer Amber Rose; among other.

At 31, the singer has become one of the most promising voices in American rap, although he has also done his first steps in the cinemastarring Beyond the Lights, roadie, viral, Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2, nerve Y The Dirt.