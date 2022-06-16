‘Macbeth’ or why Denzel Washington is nominated for an Oscar for best actor?

It is a classic that the film industry turns to the theater in search of stories. In this sense, the works of Shakespeare take the cake. The last to arrive was The tragedy of Macbeth (Macbeth “for friends”). She does it from the hand of Joel Cohen, who has versioned and scripted it, and Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, who star in it.

As if that weren’t enough, it is produced by Apple TV, which is looking for and capturing a success that, on the one hand, gives it prestige and, on the other, provides it with subscribers compared to the rest of the platforms. As Netflix or HBOmax have already had, whose films have passed, not without controversy, through the most important festivals and have received very prestigious awards.

Did you achieve the goal Apple TV? It seems that the prestige, no. Well, this film has only obtained two nominations for the Oscar Awards that will be delivered in the early hours of Sunday 27 to Monday 28.

And the nominations have gone to… the best photography and the best leading actor. The first well deserved. The second raises doubts, many doubts, despite the fact that when he began his commercial and awards career, the Toronto Critics Association already gave Denzel Washington the award for best actor.

At first, it might be thought that these doubts are conditioned by prejudice. The fact that Macbeth, normally played by white actors, is played by a black actor. And the temptation to fall into the culture of self-cancellation becomes very strong. A temptation that disappears when he remembers that another prestigious actor, this Spaniard, like Carlos Hipólito, did not like him either in the last Macbeth that was staged at the National Drama Center.

You have to admit that Denzel Washington is a celebrity, a Hollywood star. A handsome and charismatic man whom the camera loves. He only has to look at her and smile so that the audience, regardless of their age, race, political opinion or sexual orientation, stays hooked. Yes, he is one of those types of actors.

To which is added that usually, especially in his latest films, typical blockbusters, represents that type of normal appearance and life to whom things out of the ordinary happen. Circumstances that require exemplary behavior with which you will achieve the expected happy ending. Roles that have made him a role model to look like. The man to have by your side, as a friend or partner, or the man to be. What increases the empathy of the spectators with the actor, who is seen as one of ours.

And no, he’s not a bad actor. In fact, his performance is often the only reason to see a movie. And the only thing for which some films attract specialized critics and appear on award lists. However, it is not the case for The tragedy of Macbeth.

His ways of interpreting, more based on action, on physicality, on the body, distance him from Macbeth. A character who maintains the mask of respectability and nobility. While inside him he is consumed by an excessive, bloody and senseless ambition to occupy the throne and, with it, any power.

Meaningless, because it is a power that will disappear and end when he dies. Since his marriage is sterile, he does not have children nor does it appear that they might. Macbeth, like Hamlet, hesitates between being and not being who he wants to be or being what he is.

In this movie, he is not able to show these kinds of emotions and thoughts that corrode the character. Not even if he wants to is he able to find a way to translate them into the body language of the actor. Transform the bard’s verses into a voice and actions that show the character’s concerns.

“He is not capable of showing this type of emotions and thoughts that corrode the character”

On the contrary, he resorts to the ways and means that he normally uses in the action movies he stars in. What contrasts with the forms and manners of the rest of the cast. Above all, with the secondary or cast, these do deserve a nomination, for being present and staying in the memory of the viewer despite the few minutes they are on screen.

The best example is offered by the penultimate sequence of the film. That scene where Macbeth fights MacDuff, his antagonist, to the death. In which Denzel Washington acts as in the thriller in which he succeeds. As if she was fighting the bad guys. She does not realize that the bad guy is her character and that she is in a film with artistic pretensions in which, as she is presented, the forms that she uses in action films do not fit.

No, he doesn’t seem like an actor with the tools to do Shakespeare. Or at least this Shakespeare, no matter how many nominations or awards he receives. By the way, as is usual when a star lends himself to make a film with a strong cultural alibi. As if they were giving him a prize for taking an artistic risk.

The question remains in the air as to whether both Apple TV and Joel Cohen have let him do so as to have him in the cast. Even in exchange for the fact that the actor, for playing a prestigious role in a prestigious production, has lowered his cache. Like the big Hollywood stars did when they wanted to work with Woody Allen.

The data on whether they have achieved many more subscriptions thanks to this is not available. But of course the only cinema that showed it in Madrid, and, despite the media commotion produced in the cultural pages or sections of the newspapers, it was empty on a Friday night, and not many people left the session the previous afternoon.

It is true that it was screened in a multiplex in a shopping center and on the outskirts of the capital. An establishment in which a more commercial and familiar type of cinema is usually projected, and in a dubbed version. The one that fans of the most artistic films or culturetswhich also have their customs and their cinematographic places of reference.