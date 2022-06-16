Kimetsu no Yaiba game and Nintendo Switch lead sales in Japan

Punctual as always to his appointment, Famitsu has just post Japan video game and console salesallowing us to see once again what the market trends are like in one of the most important countries for the video game industry.

If we talk about game sales as such, perhaps some of them will be surprised that the version for Nintendo Switch of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles (which was released on the rest of the platforms last October) be the best selling title in the week of its release with 90,885 copies, being a real triumph driven by the great popularity of Koyoharu Gotōge’s work in Japan, a work that has also become very popular in Spain (known as Guardians of the Night) and Latin America. thanks to its anime adaptation by director Haruo Sotozaki.

In second place although quite far away we have another of the most anticipated releases of recent days, Mario Strikers: Battle League also for the Nintendo hybrid that reaches silver with 32,173 copies sold followed by Nintendo Switch Sports in third place with 26,476. You have the full list below:

[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 09/06/22) 90,885

Battle League (Nintendo, 10/06/22) 32,173 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) 26,476 (474,257)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) 11,345 (760,922)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) 9,320 (4,673,943)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) 7,325 (2,670,490)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) 6,759 (3,175,829)

[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 04/03/22) 5,080 (107,121)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) 4,953 (4,90,826)

[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) 4,073 (187,302)

There is no one to rival Switch in Japan

As you see above, 9 of the 10 best-selling games in Japan are for Nintendo Switchthe queen of the Japanese market that also leads in hardware sales well ahead of the Sony and Microsoft consoles as you can see in the list: