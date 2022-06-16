Kendall Jenner wore a satin miniskirt with transparent heels

Kendall Jenner has style cues that you want to take note of to stand out with your outfits Of summer. We know that paying attention to subtle details when dressing makes all the difference in a combination, as this translates into special touches that make us see an outfit in a new light, especially when it can be perceived as ‘often seen’.

This is the case when combining midi skirt with heeled sandalsa duo that has proven its functionality in the past and is one of our favorites for this hot season. Kendall Jenner he made it part of his style to attend an event Hulu FYCson the occasion of the end of the first season of the kardashians. He showed that it can become much more interesting and current if they are integrated trendy clothes to this look lifelong.

How to wear satin midi skirt and transparent heels like Kendall Jenner in 2022?

Kendall Jenner in a gray ensemble at Hulu’s FYC event ahead of The Kardashians finale. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.

Kendall Jenner chose one high waisted mini skirt that was tailored, highlighting her figure to show that she is one of those who better wear midi skirts in summer. It also stands out for being made in silk, as the glossy finish gives the whole set a new twist. In the same gray color, he wore matching a blazer with irregular cuts on the bottom.

added some chunky heel sandals with ankle bracelet. The thin, totally transparent straps invite you to start a journey by leaps and bounds to the parties of the 2000s, when we danced with the same model on countless occasions. a nod to the Y2K era aesthetic how much the celebritylike her group of close friends, insists on reviving with each style they wear.

combed his chestnut midi hair loose, with a line in the middle and soft waves to add movement. As he usually prefers, he kept the minimal makeup, betting on muted pink tones for lips and eyelids. Seal the styling masterfully with a french manicure in its most traditional format with white lines at the ends, achieving harmony in all the details to result in this monochrome styling.