Johnny Depp wants to part with the last property he shared with Amber Heard

The decision began a long time ago, but now it has a different face. Especially as a result of recent events around the figure of him. That Johnny Depp wants to get rid of the last memory that he could share with Amber Heard is almost the only the end possible to a story that can only be seen with perspective in a while. That memory is neither more nor less than a property.

the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands either Discovering Neverland began to get rid of the five interconnected penthouses that he owned at the Eastern Columbia Tower in Los Angeles, Californiaas soon as the legal process that has ended this 2022 began. That happened when Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 alleging physical and verbal violence.

The interpreter divided the apartments and he was selling them during this time individually, being his idea to receive for the set of the five about 13 million dollars. However, she had only sold four so far and there was still the last of the houses, the alleged central space in which the then couple lived together in the short year of marriage they lived.

I had not been able to put it up for sale until now and as soon as the season opened, Depp has not hesitated to put a price on it, $1,765,000, although due to the media trial, since several of the scenes that both have recounted and recalled before the jury took place in that place, the amount could be much higher, as reported from the new york post. The building It consists of two floors and, in total, it has 165 square meters.

Inside the Los Angeles penthouse once lived in by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, including the bedroom where presumably the poop-in-bed incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/0XeeMiXiM6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 8, 2022

Despite not being too many and only consisting of one bedroom – where the shit-in-bed incident presumably took place – and two bathrooms, a rare thing for Hollywood star properties, the penthouse boasts the most exquisite amenities as well as located in one of the buildings considered exemplary of architecture art deco in the city.