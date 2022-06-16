“I hope good things happen for everyone”

Unfortunately, America he got his fans used to having to suffer and wait too long to get their reinforcements. After some emblematic cases, the novel of this pass market is that of Paul Solari to occupy the extreme position that the institution has needed so much for a long time.

Although he has already rejected two offers from Las Águilas (the last one for 3.2 million dollars), colo colo He knows that the negotiations are likely to end with the footballer in Coapa. In this line it was stated Daniel Moron, sports manager of the Chilean team, in an interview he had with Cooperative Radio.

“We have not spoken again (with America). We are hoping that good things can happen for everyone,” he said, on the eve of the third offer that the Mexican team will send, which is expected to be the final one.

Solari keeps training

On the other hand, he stated that El Pibe is training while waiting for a resolution: “We have been with Solari all these days, we crossed paths every so often and he is working like all the players. He walks with a little physical difficulty, but we have been in contact with him and his technicians “.

