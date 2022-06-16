how to make an infinite water fountain with few materials and anywhere

Water is an essential resource in real life, but not so much in Minecraft. However, having an endless supply of this valuable resource can make your life more comfortable. Next I will tell you how to make an infinite fountain of water in Minecraft.

Before telling you how to make your infinite water fountain in Minecraft, I remind you in these guides I show the most basic way of doing things. Once you learn, you can create your infinity fountain with the design you prefer.

Infinite water in Minecraft: simple, wherever you want and using few materials

The first thing you need to do is create a hole in the ground one block deep with a width of 2×2. Now you need:

method one : x2 buckets and a relatively close water source.

: x2 buckets and a relatively close water source. Method Two: Bucket x1, Cauldron x1, Glass Bottle x3 if you don’t want to make multiple trips to a water source.





Fill the buckets with water and return to the hole. When you pour the first bucket you will see that the water has the flow effect. Now pour the other bucket of water into the opposite corner to the first. If the water stays calm, you’ve got your infinite water source.

Method two is the same, but with more steps: pour the water into the hole, collect water with the three bottles (from the same block) and throw them into the cauldron. Use the bucket to collect the water from the cauldron and pour it into the hole. If the water stays calm, you have done the process well.

Repeat this process as many times as you want to have as many water sources as you want. Remember that the larger the hole, the more elaborate the process. As for the design, you can manufacture from an elegant stone well up to a infinity water jacuzzi

