how are you? The brother speaks

Keep talking about the end of the relationship between Shakira and Gerard Piqué . The end apparently came due to some betrayals by the Barcelona defender. Telecinco contacted Tonino Mebarak the brother of the singer, trying to understand the mood of the 45-year-old. “How is my sister? She is going through a separation”, declared the man. Translated: it is a far from easy moment. Although they never became husband and wife Shakira and Piqué they must now find an agreement for the good of the sons Milan and Sasha who are now 9 and 6 years old respectively.

Shakira wants to leave Spain

It seems that Shakira is decided to leave Spain and return to Miami, where he lived before the meeting with the footballer. Option that you wouldn’t like that much a Pique, who would not want to be so far away from her children. The ex-couple is dealing with the situation with specialized lawyers. Meanwhile, after the farewell to the former partner, the 45-year-old has conquered more followers on Instagram: in a few days he earned about 400 thousand.

The words of Shakira’s sister

Before Tonino, he had spoken to the press there Shakira’s sisterLucy Mebarak. “The separation was predictable”, she limited herself to saying the woman, suggesting that things between the artist and Piqué had not been going well for some time. In the meantime, the silence of the sportsman continues, who until now has not uttered a single word about his private life.