from Rihanna to Marta Riesco

Karim Benzema He not only grabs headlines for his successes in the sports field. Much to his regret, the footballer is a regular in the gossip press due to his extensive love history. Names of all kinds appear on his resume, from the singer Rihanna to other natives (and surprising ones) such as that of the Telecinco reporter Marta Riesco, current partner of Antonio David Flores. It sounds surreal to say that the television shares a wife with the French, but it is.

One of his first relationships was also one of the most controversial for being a minor. sarah williams She was barely 15 years old when Benzema, then 21, was dating her. He was heavily criticized for it. The biggest scandal was the one that related him to Zahia Deharpreviously dedicated to luxury prostitution.

It was said that he had hired their services when he was still a minor. The French model now has her own movie on Netflix.

Another French woman who stole her heart was the actress Manon Marsault. In 2013 he had an affair with her, as he told in the reality show in which he participated ‘La isla de las Verdades’. He even claimed to have met the soccer player’s family. She is not the only television on her resume. Samira Khalil, extronista of ‘Mujeres, hombres y viceversa’ was another of his conquests. She also dated Marc Bartra and José Fernando, son of Rocío Jurado and Ortega Cano. They are not the only players he has been with. In an interview he confessed that he had been with two from Real Madrid and another couple from Barcelona.

The also former Jacqueline Mello, ex of Samuel Eto’o, Kiko Rivera and rapper Snoop Dog, is also among the names. Although perhaps the most surprising is Martha Riesco. The journalist from ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ had an affair with the soccer player in 2014, as ‘LOC’ uncovered. Benzema never confirmed anything.

A woman who has nothing to do with the latter is the very Rihanna. Although their thing didn’t last long, they did meet on several occasions after meeting during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Russia.

with the nurse Chloe DeLaunay He had one of his longest relationships. She is the mother of her first daughter Mélia, born in February 2014. A year later they ended her relationship and Ella Benzema started dating Cora Gauthiermother of his other son. Since then, one and another have returned to the life of the footballer. Right now he is happy and in love with the nurse.

