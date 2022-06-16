Emma Thompson: The most important films of her career

After the trailer was released Matildathe Netflix musical, we have the great revelation of actress Emma Thompson as director Tronchatoro. However, the actress has had a long and successful career that has aroused the curiosity of thousands of users on the Internet.

As some know, Emma Thompson is a British actress, screenwriter and comedian who has won several important awards such as the Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar awards, standing out for her work on the big screen since 1989.

For this reason, we give you a small tour of the most iconic films in the career of Emma Thompsonwho we will soon see as Tronchatoro in the Netflix musical film.

In the name of the father

The film released in 1993, obtained seven nominations for different awards, including the Oscar Award, where actress Emma Thompson was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The story is about Gerry Conlon, a thief who was falsely accused of a bomb attack that claimed the lives of several people in London.

Nanny McPhee

The movie of Nanny McPhee premiered in 2005, It is considered the most popular film of Emma Thompsonwho in addition to playing the main character, he was also in charge of writing the script of the movie.

Sense and Sensibility

The 1995 drama film is one of Emma Thompson’s most successful films, who wrote the script and starred alongside Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant. For this film, the British actress received her second Oscar, for Best Adapted Screenplay.

cruel

In the movie of cruel 2021, Emma Thompson plays Baroness Von Hellman. The British actress revealed that she was very interested in playing the dark side of female characters.creating a very stylish villain in the Disney film.

Harry Potter

Probably one of the roles that Emma Thompson finds difficult to recognize is as Professor Sybill Trelawney, the witch of divination at Hogwarts School. The actress made several appearances with her character throughout the sagabeing one of the most beloved characters by fans.

