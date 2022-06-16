Drew McIntyre extols the figure of Gunther in WWE

Despite the controversy with his name at first, Gunther has had a meteoric rise in WWE since he arrived on the United States roster. Last week, the Austrian won the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown, and some teammates have been full of praise for him. The last to join this list has been Drew McIntyreformer WWE world champion, who commented that he is an impressive fighter. These were his words in WWE The Bump:

“Well, Gunther is impressive. It’s been a force of nature since he came to SmackDown. He has been going all over the world. We have some history together, and I’ve been following his career. He has been more focused than ever before. He is in the best shape of his life, and he’s doing fine right now. Clearly he’s working out because he’s the intercontinental champion.”

During his time in NXT UK, Gunther, Walter at the time, dominated the brand and was the NXT UK champion for 870 days. Later, the fighter was transferred to WWE in the United States, and despite the fact that there was some fear that he had creative mismanagement, he has adapted very well to programming and has impressed influential figures within WWE.

As for McIntyre, last Friday on SmackDown he tried to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, but his match against Sheamus was a no-win. It is likely that this coming Friday the situation will be resolved and we will know who will go to Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, McIntyre took advantage of his appearance on The Bump and imitated Brock Lesnar ‘Brock Party’ style.

