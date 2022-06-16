Concern about Tom Hanks’s health: a tremor in his hand, thinner, older…

The veteran actor has made headlines due to his physical appearance, a slim figure that could be due to the adaptation of his body for his next role.

Concern in Hollywood. Tom Hanks (65) has reappeared with his wife after starring in a meeting he has made jump all alarms about your health status. The veteran actor has been photographed walking the streets of Manhattan with a worrying look, wearing baggy clothes and a baseball cap, although he has not been able to hide his lanky figure, a significant change from his last film, in which he plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’s manager.

Despite the continuous speculation about his state of mind, it is not ruled out that it is due to some diet to adapt your figure to his next professional project, since it is not the first time that the Hollywood star has been forced to lose weight to adapt to a role, as he already did in castaway, to represent an inhabitant of a desert island. Although for the moment The reason for his appearance has not been revealed, the truth is that his most faithful followers have not been slow to speculate about the reasons that could have led the actor to look so different.

And it is that, these snapshots and this concern come only one day after a tremor in your arm will raise a great concern among the public. The actor traveled to the Gold Coast (Australia) to promote his last movie, Elvis, a film that narrates the life of the ‘king of rock’ and which will be released next June 24 in Spanish cinemas. However, what seemed to be a great professional moment for the star of the film industry, ended up unleash worry among all his fans.

The interpreter of The Da Vinci Code got on stage at the Baz Luhrmann movie premiere when his hand began to shake uncontrollably, thus creating great concern about his health. A moment of uncertainty that the veteran knew how to solve holding on to the microphone with both hands. Still, like a lucky Hollywood star, Tom tried to take it with him. the greatest naturalness possible, saving his left hand in his pocket as he continued with his speech.

“There is no better place in the world to make a film than here on the Gold Coast.” Besides, as he is accustomed to doing, he added a compliment to the population, hinting that the recording of the film was a wonderful experience: “We had an absolutely magnificent time with all of you. There is something in the people and in the place of Gold Coast that makes Everyone walk with a look of confidence on your face.”

Despite everything, social networks soon be filled with rumors about the reason for her shaking, speculating that it might be due to the diabetes suffering, while some of his fans opted for the theory that he was a product of the nerves and adrenaline of the moment.

Furthermore, his appearance raised a lot of concern due to his physical appearance so changing, looking much older than he is. “I love Tom Hanks. I saw him on screen recently and thought he was very skinny. I hope he’s okay” or “You seem to have grown old all of a sudden, has lost weight”, have been some of the comments published in the 2.0 universe. And it is that, already in his appearance in Cannes, they began to talk about his appearance, even thinking that it could be a consequence of the coronavirus that he suffered in the first months of the pandemic and that led him to be hospitalized for several weeks with his wife Rita Wilson.