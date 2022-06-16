Chris Pratt had to fight for his characters… and he was told ‘no’ many times

It is impossible to live on this planet without having seen at least one of the five versions of “JUrassic Park”. From the first with Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, to the second generation of “Jurassian world” with Chris Pratt Y Bryce Dallas Howardd. The big difference is that now, with the end of the second trilogy, “Jurassic World Dominion”, brought everyone together, in a new blockbuster of 165 million dollars. But Pratt He is still the main character. -Traveling a bit to your own “prehistory”, in your adolescence what did you want to be when you grew up?- “In high school I remember that they raised it with me and when they asked me what I wanted to be I said: ‘I don’t know, but I’m sure I’m going to be famous and a millionaire.'” -And what jobs outside of acting did you have to do until you could really earn a living with the cinema?- “I worked as a waiter in Hotels and bars, washed cars, stuff like that.”

-And while you worked as an actor and a waiter at the same time, did anyone ever recognize you?- “Yes, when I worked as waiterthere were people who recognized me and told me ‘I’m sure you’re an actor’”.

-And is it true that you were working as a waiter when you were hired for your first job as an actor?- “Yes, I was living in Maui and an actress came to the restaurant where I worked as a waiter, I recognized her and when we started talking she told me that she was going to direct a movie in four days and she needed the leading man because the actor she had had resigned. It was a terrible low-budget movie that no one ever saw, but that’s how I started. Four days later I took a plane from Hawaii to The Angels, we rehearsed for a week and shot the movie in ten days, where they paid me 700 dollars. That’s how I started.” -Is there any job as an actor that you are ashamed of today?- “Sure, sure. But I’m not going to say it because, even if something goes wrong, there are many people behind works very hard to get it. I am not ashamed of anything specific, but it is true that there are jobs that I am less proud of than others. 30 years have passed since steven spielberg took to the cinema the true story of the true Costa Rican paleontologist George Poinard who had discovered that the d-DNAthe fossil of an organism could be preserved, like the blood-filled mosquito found trapped in the amber of a tree. The “only” difference is that the writer Michael Crichton transformed that reality into fiction, proposing the theory that by extracting the DNA from the blood of that prehistoric mosquito, the DNA of a dinosaur could be obtained, to give it life as back then it had also been done in reality, cloning the dolly sheep. This is how the great idea of ​​the blockbuster of “jurassic-park”.

Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) in “Jurassic World Dominion”.

The curious thing is that the fiction of building an amusement park with dinosaurs also became a reality, when today, the main attraction of Universal Studiosin HollywoodFlorida and even Japanis just a roller coaster ride, among realistic “animatronic” dinosaurs from “jurassic-park”. It was even completely rebuilt, with the new series of “Jurassic World”, when constructing the fictitious Cloud Island of the cinema, as if it were a walk through some prehistoric jungle… modern. That is why it is impossible to imagine that Universal Studios really decide to put an end to the story in the movies. But after five movie blockbusters, for now they premiere the end of the second trilogy “Jurassic World Dominion”, with a story where dinosaurs now coexist with humans, determining which of the two species will survive in the future. -What do you think of the scientific side behind the original idea of ​​Jurassic Park?- “The productions of Jurassic they were always a mixture of science and imagination. I suppose that children are fascinated by seeing something impossible to imagine, like seeing the stars and knowing that they are 13 thousand millions of years away from us. Although there is proof that they exist, it is difficult to believe without evidence. And the same goes for dinosaurs: it’s hard to believe that reptileGiants once lived on the planet, but the evidence exists. She is buried in the ground fossils of museums around the world. And it is something that forces children’s imagination: what would a world with them be like?

New dinosaurs appear in the closing of the trilogy.

What’s new about the $165 million blockbuster “Jurassic World Dominion”? “The action scenes are incredible and the images of the dinosaurs are amazing. But there is also humor. we have many more dinosaurs than you’ve ever seen in your life, with lots of new characters.” -Some example?- “They created a dinosaur that really lives up to the real science behind the dinosaurs. feathered dinosaurs And they are very scary, I assure you.” -And what’s so special about the story, this time?- “The special thing about the story is that the danger is much more real, because the dinosaurs they are a global phenomenon, they are all over the world. The amusement park is no longer there, the technology who created them passed into the wrong hands and are now scattered all over the world.”

I still remember when Sam Neil He had taken me shopping around the shops at Universal Studios, in that exclusive interview we had on the first version of “jurassic-park”. Believe it or not, he had asked me to help him choose a new camera because his was already… prehistoric. With the success that he had achieved he bought his first car porschebut as he himself told me later: “I was so embarrassed that I parked it a block before, so they wouldn’t see me get out of such a luxurious car.”. Meanwhile, Ron Howard’s daughter, Bryce DallasHowardtoday in person remember: “I cried the first time I saw the dinosaurs, because I had never seen them so real before. And I suppose that there I also realized that the cinema had changed forever”, ensuring that the new version “It is a lot of fun, with everything you would have expected and more. I find the idea of ​​bringing the two worlds together in the same story fantastic.But the memories of Chris PrattThey are different. -How do you remember the first time you saw “Jurassic Park”… without Chris Pratt?- “I remember that I was excited to know what it was going to be, from the first moment I saw the dinosaur in the trailer. I really think he defined the world of cinema to my generation.”

-And the fact of being the protagonist of a second trilogy?- “Just being the ‘custodian’ of something like that… I always thought that ‘Jurassic Worldd’ was going to be something very special, but I could never have imagined that I would be able to work with the greats of the original version like Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum Y Laura Dern”. -How comfortable do you feel the title of movie star, thanks to the “Jurassic World” movies? Sam Neill, once told me that he was ashamed of success, when he returned to his house in New Zealand.- “It weighs less and less (laughs). It was something new when we shot the first movie, but I’m leaving feeling more comfortable, especially after so many interviews where I talk over and over again about the same character. I feel like it’s part of my clothes, like when you put on new shoes and they give you blisters at first, but then they’re comfortable. That’s how comfortable I am today.” -And how does success or fame today compare to the time when you were rejected in other auditions like “Star Trek” or “Avatar”?- “It’s funny that you name me only those two movies because I took tests of hearing for all movies, for any character.”