Britney Spears deletes her Instagram after her wedding with Sam Asghari

Lto singer Britney Spears decided to delete her Instagram account, and she did so just days after her wedding with Sam Asghari and various disputes with his family.

It is not the first time that the pop star has taken a break on social networks in which he shares photos and videos, as he did so only in March after publications about his guardianship.

The singer was again in the middle of the controversy in recent weeks, first for criticize your family for the alleged treatment they gave him during his guardianship, which has already ended, and after the wedding with Sam Asghari for ensuring that he never invited his older brother, Bryan Spears, 45 years old.

When trying to enter the singer’s Instagram account, the legend “sorry, this page is not available” appears.

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari last Thursday in a wedding that, at the time and since, was fraught with tension, particularly with her ex-husband Jason Alexander’s attempts to crash the wedding, as well as her having a panic attack before leaving. the ceremony.

But that was not all the controversy, because he regretted that his children Sean Preston and Jayden James did not attend the wedding, as well as many of their relatives.

The pop star even published in a text that she shared on Instagram, before deleting her account, criticism against some members of her family for the alleged treatment they gave her during her guardianship now over, in addition to having ensured that the day of his wedding did not drink a single drop of alcohol.