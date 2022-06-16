Ben Affleck asks Jennifer Lopez for her luxurious car and gets into serious trouble

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel lived a painful moment aboard Jennifer Lopez’s luxurious Rolls-Royce carwhich is valued at more than 500 thousand dollars.

It all happened last June 12, when the Oscar-winning actor took his fiancée’s car to do some shopping with their youngest son for the city of Los Angeles.

In social networks, the photographs that show the moment in which the actor and his son left a popular technology and video game store are in trouble, since it is impossible for them to open the trunk of the luxurious car.

Ben Affleck got into trouble driving Jennifer Lopez’s car. Photo: Twitter

For several minutes, Ben Affleck was in front of the car trying to find the key slot so he could open the carbut it was impossible. Even for a moment, her son reached out to offer her help.but was unsuccessful.

Finally, the actor and his son had no choice but to empty the bags in the back of the car and start on their way home.

Jennifer Lopez’s luxurious car is a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe model in red with two doors. This valued at more than 500 thousand dollars. It is convertible and has fine finishes inside in white.

Jennifer Lope’s luxurious car is valued at more than 500 thousand dollars. Photo: Instagram @westcoastcustoms

