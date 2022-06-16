Ariana Grande and the greatness of proudly defending a false ponytail

It can’t be easy being in the head of Ariana Grande (Boca Raton, 1993), the Nickelodeon actress turned timeless song star who, as a child, wanted to look like her mother and Scary Spice together. Her famous and infinite tight ponytail (on rare occasions it has been left loose and long) has been, for more than five years and in its own right, one of her favorites. outfits more iconic. But it comes with a trick!

Indeed, the American began to complain in 2014 of the poor capillary health of her hair, due to years of aggressive treatments designed by and for the show business. She told it then on Facebook: “Since people give me a hard time about my hair, I thought I’d take the time to explain to everyone the situation. I had to bleach it and dye it red every two weeks for the first four years I was playing Cat. [su personaje en la serie Victorious, emitida entre 2010 y 2013]…as expected, it was completely destroyed. In sam&cat, I’m wearing a wig.”

The young singer continued her lament: “My own hair has gone back to brown and I wear extensions, mostly in a ponytail, because my real hair is so messed up that it looks absolutely sparse and absurd when I let it down. I’ve tried wigs.” and they were RIDICULOUS. I also tried a fabric, because I’m working on a new project and I want to experiment with some outfits different, and I literally wanted to scalp myself. So, as much as it bothers you to have to see the same hair style all the time, it’s the only thing that works for now (and I’m comfortable for the first time in years)… Believe me, it’s even harder for me to have that waiting forever for my natural hair to grow back and having to wear more fake hair than all the drag queen of the earth together. So PLEASE give me a break with the hair (or just don’t look at me, LOL). REALLY, IT’S JUST HAIR. There are much more important things. I love you very much”. It was not until the confinement when he dared to be seen (on rare occasions, always on social networks, never in public events) with his natural hair, very fine and curly. He is taking care of it, especially with coconut oil “You know what I use on my face and body? I feel like people would think it gives you acne, but it doesn’t: coconut oil! I put it everywhere, on my hair, on my body…“, he confessed recently. The lavender one is another of his favorites.

The theme of the ponytail, in addition to making your hair have more capillary density, is a matter of taste that has ended up becoming a hallmark. And she is delighted with the matter. “Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise. I forget how much I love it, I put it up and think: “I love this one look! Every time I do the ponytail it feels like the first time. It must be love”.

Once the dots were placed on the i’s in hair issues, the Grande dedicated herself to making her surname a flag by launching a cosmetic firm, REM Beauty, which debuted last year with eyelinereyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, glossesmascaras and even false idem. “I think she could be totally naked as long as she wore eyelashes,” she once confessed. Her wide assortment was developed so that the respectable, who already adored her Pokémon tattoo (in 2019 she placed Eevee on her arm), could emulate the look angelic (with some gothic reminiscences and many others of the glamor of the fifties) seal this star who accumulates more than 20 Guinness records with his musical successes. He confessed last year to Allure that the hardest part of the project for him had been to try testers for two years and seeing how people asked her what highlighter she was wearing and having to act clueless. “It was very difficult to keep the secret during all this time,” he assured, before sentencing that “you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music” who was asking if there was a need to introduce a new brand after Rihanna, Selena, etc.