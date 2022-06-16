Another traitor youth squad? The crucial decision that Néstor Araujo is about to make

Néstor Araujo has in his power a decision that will determine the course of his career and also whether or not to join the “black” list of Cruz Azul.

Néstor Araujo faces a transcendental decision that will determine the direction of your professional soccer career, in which their estate and the team that just saw it become a professional soccer player and become one of the strongest defenders in Mexican soccer: Blue Cross.

According to information from ESPN, the youth squad of The Machine is nothing to become reinforcement of the staunch rivalthe most hated by cement workers and which, even, won the most painful final in all of history, in May 2013, with the defender himself in their ranks. Néstor Araujo is one signature away from reaching Club América.

And it is that, even though Néstor Araujo would have had more options on the table to return to the MX League, would be the Eagles those who managed to advance in the negotiation with Celta de Vigo and even the former Cruz Azul player he would have already said ‘delighted’ with the proposal that came to him from Coapain a very formal way.

Everything is in the hands of Néstor Araujo

In this way, the final decision rests entirely with Nestor AraujoYes like Cruz Azul youth squad agree to return to Mexico to put on the shirt of America, since the center He has a contract with Celta until 2023 and could further lengthen the european dream before going back to the MX League.

You have to remember that The Machine already has a long list of former players that the fans consider as ‘traitors’either because of the way they left the team or because of some statement they made about the club, as in the case of the homegrown players Javier Aquino and Francisco Palencia, so that Nestor Araujo you have the power to prevent your name from going on this ‘black’ list.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!