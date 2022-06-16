Announced the new comic series “Tim Drake: Robin”, here are the details

The well-known member of the Bat-Family is preparing for a new solo adventure. DC Comics has in fact announced today the comic series Tim Drake: Robin, coming September 27th. The story will follow the events of Batman: Urban Legendswhere Tim Drake revealed he is bisexual, and the special Tim Drake Pride.

New “Tim Drake: Robin” comic series announced

The new series will put Tim at the center of a mystery that has lasted more than a year. A new villain who haunts Tim from afar decides to take things up close, endangering Bernard and all the people Tim cares about. All this while the hero finally carves out a corner of Gotham City all for himself and tries to reunite with Stephanie Brown after the two have broken up.

Created by Marv Wolfman and Pat Broderick, Tim Drake’s first appearance dates back to 1989 in Batman issue 436. The following year he became the third Robin after Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. He also operated under the alias Red Robin.

Tim Drake’s bisexuality was openly celebrated in the special issue released during Pride Month where the hero meets a friend named Bernard, quickly realizing that he feels tender for him.

But that’s not all, because DC has assembled a Rogues’ Gallery of artists to capture all of Tim’s iconic looks over the yearswith a variant of One Year Later by Jorge Jimenez, a variant of the Debut Era 1:25 scale by Sweeney Boo, a variant of the Young Justice Era in scale 1:50 by Dan Mora and a variant of the Teen Titans Era 1: 100 scale by Jamal Campbell, with the main cover by Ricardo López Ortiz.

Meanwhile, another member of the Bat-Family, Damian Wayne, will continue his adventure in Batman v Robin, arriving on September 13th. The new series will be written by Mark Waid and drawn by Mahmud Asrar.