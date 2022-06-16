Anne Hathaway and Zendaya have a ‘night of love’ in Paolo Sorrentino’s new short film

The recent visit of Anne Hathaway The Cannes festival has shown the adoration of cinephiles for one of the actresses of the moment, who has now joined one of the young promises of cinema: Zendaya. They have both collaborated on a new short film promoted by jewelry brand Bulgarianunder the direction of the brilliant Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentinowhere we can see them share intimate scenes.

A branded content accompanied by an emotional poem, in which both give way to light and recite phrases such as “remember the past to look to the future”. A series of encouraging images of hope, where it did not go unnoticed the closeness between both and the sapphic overtones of the short filmwhich were also pointed out by many on social networks.

them being a rich man’s two wives before plotting his death and taking all of his money before getting together yeah zendaya and anne hathaway rich murderer lesbians give it to me NOW. pic.twitter.com/CBIbxWM7B4 — • _(•) (@nanonbsd) May 25, 2022

“Them being the two wives of a rich man before plotting his death and taking all his money to get together. Yes Zendaya and Anne Hathaway as rich killer lesbians give it to me NOW.”

Many other users recalled some of the iconic characters of the actresses, pointing out the opulence of the clip and its elegance. Without leaving aside the possibility that the two would get involved and become Genovian queens.

Princess Diaries 3, Queen Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi dumps Chris Pine and makes Zendaya her fellow queen of Genovia??? pic.twitter.com/Rb6OntWKt5 — k • 🕷🏹 (@pughfieldaya) May 24, 2022

“princess diary 3Queen Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi leaves Chris Pine and makes Zendaya her mate, queen of Genovia.”

“There’s no way Zendaya is real.”

“Anne Hathaway and Zendaya…the meltdown of the century.”

This footage coincides with the Cannes presentation of Armageddon Timethe film by James Gray, which caused Anne Hathway fall in love with his fandom again, during the red carpet of the event. In the meantime, Zendaya the film is currently shooting Challengers and prepares for the shooting of the sequel to dunes. Will we see them together in a movie soon?

