Andrea Valdiri is compared to Angelina Jolie for this reason

Andrea Valdiri surprised her followers on social networks again, but this time it is not due to some controversial event or a viral video that the dancer has promoted, but because of the fact that was compared to actress Angelina Jolie due to a detail that a follower captured in his Instagram stories.

The influencer was the one who decided to share the curious fact through the famous social network, where she had previously been talking about a surprise that she has for several dads about Father’s Day that will be dated this Sunday, June 19.

Can read: This is the relationship between Felipe Saruma and the eldest daughter of Andrea Valdiri

During a batch of videos in her Instagram stories, Andrea Valdiri commented that she plans to hold an event in which she will deliver many gifts to several dads. And although she did not offer more details about it, she did show that she will not be alone since she will have the help of a mysterious special guest.

“I invited a very special actress, Colombian, and I commented on what I wanted to do on Father’s Day and they don’t know how nice it is to see women who really join this cause. I don’t want you to miss it, Sunday will be full of surprises, super beautiful “Andrea Valdiri commented on her Instagram stories, revealing that the actress in question participated in the Netflix series, ‘Pálpito’.

Instagram: @andreavaldirisos

Instagram: @andreavaldirisos

Also read: Andrea Valdiri invited her ex’s mother to Adhara’s birthday

But in addition to bringing the good news to her followers and creating suspense about who in the actress will be accompanying her during the event, she also shared that one of her followers compared her to Angelina Jolie because of the outfit she wore while announcing the preparations for Father’s Day.

In the funny story shared by Andrea Valdiri you can see a photo of Angelina Jolie when she played the character of Lara Croft in the movie ‘Tomb Raider’ next to an image of Andrea Valdiri who coincidentally posed heroically, revealing the great resemblance between both.