an unforgettable space adventure arrives at Disney+

Many movies are still missing from the Disney+ catalog that should have been available to its subscribers for a long time. Luckily, a solution is finally going to be found for one of the most striking absences, because this Friday the magnificent ‘Marte (The Martian)’ on said streaming platform. And it is that if I did not include it among my recommendations of great space science fiction movies, it was because then it was impossible to see it on platforms.

Optimism first

Directed by Ridley Scott in 2015 from the novel by Andy Weir, ‘Mars (The Martian)’ is a perfect proof that a first-class science fiction film can be made without giving up a great commercial success. And it is that it may have cost 108 million dollars, but it also grossed 653, thus becoming the highest grossing film for both its director and Matt Damonthe great protagonist of the function.

In its own way, it could be said that ‘Mars (The Martian)’ is the perfect complement to ‘Interstellar’, since in both the emotional journey of its protagonist is the most important part of the show, with the coincidence that both Damon and Jessica Chastain appear in both. Of course, Scott’s proposal is much more accessible, highlighting the main character’s fight for survival in an always optimistic way -also the use of humor is very successful-, even in the hardest moments for him.

This favors the closeness with the viewer, but also the existence of a luminous tone that invites one to immerse oneself in the experiences of the protagonists and that one comes to wish that they arrive alive at the end. That is something that ‘Mars (The Martian)’ earns hard, largely because Damon offers here one of the best performances of his career -and, obviously, also one of the best films in which he has participated-. I have never liked a character of his better.